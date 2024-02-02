High school sports roundup: Feb. 2, 2024

(photo credit Bill Landon)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jan. 26 Mattituck 34, Pierson/Bridgehampton 24

The first-place Tuckers (9-5, 8-0) ran their winning streak to nine games as they recorded a 34-24 victory in a Suffolk County League VII home game. Sophomore guard Claire Mackenzie led the way with 19 points. Mattituck bolted to a 13-6 lead by the end of the opening quarter. After outscoring Pierson (6-8, 4-4), 5-3, in the second period, the hosts put the game away with an 11-3 spurt in the third quarter.

An outstanding 28-2 first quarter propelled Mattituck to a 61-17 home win over Shelter Island (0-8, 0-8) on Jan. 24. Mackenzie’s 17 points led three players in double figures. Senior forward Caroline Little added 16 and junior guard Rhianna Lutz had 11. Senior guard Sofia Knudsen contributed nine points.

Jan. 26 Greenport 37, Port Jefferson 22

The third-place Porters (6-6, 6-2) recorded a pair of big road wins last week. They rode the one-two punch of senior forward Lilly Corwin (16 points) and sophomore guard Francesca Santacroce (13 points) to a win at Port Jefferson (3-10, 3-5). The visitors got off to a fast start, thanks to a 12-2 first-quarter surge.

Trailing 38-29 entering the fourth period, Greenport played one of its finest quarters of the season, outscoring Smithtown Christian, 22-8, over the final eight minutes en route to a 51-46 triumph on Jan. 24. Corwin (25 points) and Santacroce (15 points) paced the Porters. Anna Loiacono scored 29 points for Smithtown (3-9, 3-5).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jan. 26 Southold 66, Ross 23

Three players scored in double figures for the Settlers in the League VII encounter against Ross (2-11, 2-8). Sophomore forward Travis Sepenoski paced Southold (7-8, 5-5) with 16 points, followed by senior forward Skyler Valderrama (14 points) and senior guard Jack Sepenoski (12). Southold took a 15-4 advantage after the first period.

Jack Sepenoski scored 14 points and dished out eight assists to power the Settlers in a 62-39 away win over Shelter Island (1-11, 1-9) on Jan. 24. Junior guard Jake Steinfeld collected 10 points.

Jan. 24 Bridgehampton 58, Greenport 44

After getting a big boost behind a five-game winning streak, the Porters suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, at home. Bridgehampton (10-5, 7-3) took an 18-4 lead in the opening quarter before Greenport (8-7, 7-3) played the visitors even the rest of the way. Junior guard Nelson Shedrick scored 16 points for the Porters and senior guard-forward Taiquan Brumsey contributed 14.

Jan. 25 Pierson 62, Mattituck 45

Senior center Amir Christian tallied a team-high 17 points in the Tuckers’ League VI contest at Pierson. Mattituck fell to 6-9, 3-6. Luke Seltzer scored 28 points for Pierson (10-5, 7-2).