North Fork high school sports roundup

Weekly round up of high school sports scores for the North Fork.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Feb. 12 Mattituck 69, East Hampton 37

Senior forwards Caroline Little recorded 18 points and Sofia Knudsen collected 17 points for the Tuckers (12-7, 11-2), who won for the third consecutive time in the Suffolk County League VII home game. Sophomore guard Claire Mackenzie contributed 15 points and Riley Corrigan had nine points against the Bonackers (4-14, 3-10).

Mackenzie (three treys) scored 18 points and Little contributed 17 as Mattituck recorded a 53-30 home victory over Port Jefferson (4-13, 4-8) on Friday.

The Tuckers, who finished the regular season at Shelter Island Wednesday will compete in the Class B playoffs.

Feb. 10 Greenport/Southold 77, Shelter Island 14

A 20-6 first quarter sparked the Porters (9-7, 9-3) to the League VII victory on the road. Senior forward Lilly Corwin paced Greenport with 17 points and sophomore guard Francesca Santacroce added 14. Freshman guard Emily Manwaring had nine points. The Porters outscored Shelter Island (0-13, 0-13) in the third period, 28-0.

Greenport had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 40-35 home defeat to Pierson last Wednesday. Corwin scored 20 points. Iyra Aubrey finished with 16 points for Pierson (9-9, 7-5), which tallied exactly 10 points in each quarter.

The Porters, who completed their regular season at Smithtown Christian Wednesday, have qualified for the Class B playoffs.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Feb. 12 Southold 59, Ross 47

Junior guard Jake Steinfeld tallied 13 points and sophomore forward Travis Sepenoski contributed 12 points and six rebounds for the Settlers (11-9, 9-6), who closed out their regular season against Ross (3-15, 3-12) in a League VII encounter.

After having their four-game win streak broken, the Settlers got back on the winning track by defeating Shelter Island, 84-41, last Wednesday. Southold clinched a playoff spot while recording its highest point total of the season. Senior forward Skyler Valderrama led the way with 14 points and senior guard Jack Sepenoski contributed 13 points and dished out eight assists. Steinfeld chipped in with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. Southold used a 24-8 second quarter to grab 39-20 halftime advantage. Evan Weslek led Shelter Island (1-15, 1-13) with 18 points.

Feb. 7 Greenport 61, Bridgehampton 49

Junior guard Nelson Shedrick paced the Porters (11-8, 10-4) with 22 points on the strength of five triples in a non-league win over Bridgehampton (11-8, 8-6). Junior guard Kal-El Marine (three treys) added 17 points. Alex Davis (25 points) and Jai Feaster (21 points) produced the bulk of the scoring for the hosts.

Greenport and Southold will meet for the Class C boys basketball title at Southampton High School on Thursday, Feb. 29, at 5:30 p.m.