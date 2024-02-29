Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 29, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Dec. 29, 2023.

CALVERTON (11933)

• Ann & Benjamin Davi to Orna Simkhai, 26 Baiting Hollow Lane (600-40-3-15) (R) $891,000

DERING HARBOR (11965)

• Patrick Parcells & Annbeth Eschbach to Shelter Waterfront Associates LLC, Sylvester Road (701-1-1-11) (V) $2,600,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Mattituck Property Family Trust to 520 Park Avenue Holdings Peter LLC, & 520 Park Avenue Holdings Leigh LLC, 520 Park Avenue Extension (1000-123-8-28.004) (R) $1,400,000

• SuperDuperHouse LLC to John Black, 1995 Point Pleasant Road (1000-114-1-7.001) (V) $840,000

• Inland Homes Inc to 315 Westphalia LLC, 315 Westphalia Road (1000-141-3-33) (C) $615,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Fausto R Lopez to Adam Feit & Nitasha Kawatra, 3200 Peconic Lane(1000-74-3-14)(R) $765,000

• Skree Inc to Jerry D’Onofrio & Anthony Santo, 1120 Salt Marsh Lane (1000-68-3-5) (V) $700,001

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Duck Pond Homes LLC to Diana Lopez & Michael Delgado, 175 Fox Run Lane (600-112-4-3.001) (R) $699,900

• Denise Variello to Umberto & Nelida Family Trust, 3401 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-4-213) (R) $567,500

• Estate of Pattie Langhorne to 28 Wilson LLC, 28 Wilson Avenue (600-105-2-64) (R) $377,500

• NewRez LLC to Tony Ruhani, 552 Raynor Avenue (600-123-1-20) (R) $319,700

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Maura & Karen Regan to Karen Regan, 11F Petticoat Lane (700-22-1-74) (R) $475,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Sam & Donna Lipiro to Michael & Melissa Jordan 116 Overhill Road (600-72-1-36) (R) 615,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)