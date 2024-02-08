Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: February 8, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Dec. 8, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Jacqueline Arturi & Jason Altman to Daniel & Joi Murray, 17 Leafy Way (600-86-3-25.001) (R) $1,395,000 

• Sharon Klos to Cali Moore & Matthew Harrington, 211 Church Lane (600-67-1-33) (R) $835,000

• WB Properties LLC to Jonathan Gillen & Yu Feng 63 Pine Avenue (600-113-2-69) (R)  $590,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Figat Family Trust to 1640 Sound LLC, 1640 Sound Avenue (600-38-3-51) (R) $750,000 

• Hayley Flyer to Rosemary Aruanno, 1703 Bluffs Drive South (600-11.02-1-125) (R) $575,000

• Donald D Denninger to Michael & Claudia Felberg, 210 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-28) (R) $555,000

• George & Eileen Edenfield to Elizabeth & Gregory Wellbrook, 96 Glen Road (600-38-3-27.002) (R) &300,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Estate of Antoinette Nabrizny to 226 Hill Rise LLC, 2179 Sound Avenue (600-61-1-5.005) (R) $1,150,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Joseph Healy & Terence Healy to Kyle & Jessica Koenig, 195 Matthews Lane (1000-84-1-15) (R) $825,000 

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Ellen Cotten-DeGrasse to Geraldine Boyle, 37 Legend Lane (600-90-2-3) (R)  $775,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Alice & Shlomo Weinberg to Kenneth Madsen & Michelle Harmon-Madsen, 1425 Meadow Beach Lane (1000-116-7-6) (R) $2,250,000

• Arthur & Melissa Beisel to James & Christine Blauvelt, 3760 Ole Jule Lane (1000-122-4-24) (R) $1,900,000

• Oasis at Mattituck Corp to Dimiter Tassev, 3225 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-67) (R)  $1,750,000

• Zenith Property Group LLC to Oasis at Mattituck Corp, 3225 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-67) (V) $275,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Leo & Michelle Flecken to 153 Herricks LLC, 555 Grandview Drive (1000-14-2-3.028) (V) $625,000 

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Glover Family Trust to Dennis & Lynne Dowling, 41 Big Pond Lane (600-2.01-2-41) (R) $850,000 

• Christopher Francescani to Judith Schreiber, 37 Blueberry Commons (600-109.01-1-37) (R) $442,000

• A & C Technical Services Inc to Claude Ruimy, 436 Sound Shore Road (600-7-1-14.005) (V) $210,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS(11965)

• TCHAMP LLC to John & Ashley Matts, 11 Peconic Avenue (700-21-1-41) (R) $1,330,000 

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Estate of Julie Davis to Andrea Simitch & Val Warke, 2500 Hobart Road (1000-64-3-7) (R) $1,650,000 

• Estate of Thomas O’Neill to 1420 Smith Drive LLC, 1420 Smith Drive South, (1000-76-3-10.001) (R) $1,344,000

• Cheryl Feld to Bruce Kim, 300 Birch Road (1000-54-9-18.001) (R) $1,170,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Anthony Medina & Joanne Cosonas to Joseph & Linda Alfano & John & Melinda Santoro, 69 Meadow Path (600-73-1-1.028) (R) $950,000 

• Richard Olivo to Steven & Lisa Browne, 99 Karen Court (600-58-2-1.008) (R) $930,000

• Kim & Michael Renzi to Damian Vasile, 276 Sylvan Drive (600-27-1-12) (R) $870,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

