Thomas P. Grattan Sr., a lifelong resident of Southold, passed away peacefully Feb. 13, 2024. He was 80 years old.

Born Nov. 17, 1943, in Greenport to Gertrude (Kenna) and Joseph S. Grattan Sr., Tom was a 1961 graduate of Southold High School. In the years following graduation, he joined the Army National Guard and was later employed by Agway Petroleum from 1964 to 1969. On Jan. 7, 1968, he married Dale Quillin at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

On Jan. 19, 1970, Tom joined the Suffolk County Sheriffs’ Department and held the title of correction officer until his retirement on Sept. 29, 1995. Tom was an honorary member of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association up until his passing. In addition to his years as a correction officer, Tom continued to work part-time for Agway Petroleum and was always willing to assist others, therefore always having multiple side jobs, as sitting idle was not part of his work ethic.

He was a 62-year member of the Protection Engine Company of the Southold Fire Department, where he served as captain from 1971 to 1972. He was member of the Southold Fire Police, and he served as a district commissioner of the Southold Fire Department starting in 2004, remaining a vital and integral district commissioner right up until his passing. Additionally, Tom was a delegate for the North Fork Volunteer Fireman’s Association.

A member of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church since a young age, Tom was devoted and faithful. The values bestowed upon him through his religion and parish transformed him into the kindhearted, humble man that he was. Always willing to serve his parish, Tom was a familiar face at Sunday Mass, where he served as an usher.

Tom’s family was his greatest pride. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. The unending support that he showed when his own children were small is what led him to be a former president of both the North Fork Little League Association and the Southold High School Athletic Association.

Tom is predeceased by his parents, Joseph S. Grattan Sr. and Gertrude Kenna Grattan. He is survived by his wife, Dale; son Thomas P. Grattan Jr. (Carrie) of Peconic; daughters Carolee Behr (Larry) of Cutchogue, and Kimberly A. Mele (Frank) of Southold; grandchildren Thomas J. Behr, Julia L. Mele, Jessica K. Mele and Thomas P. Grattan III; siblings Joseph S. Grattan Jr., Madeline G. Altadonna, Paul D. Grattan Sr., and Philip E. Grattan Sr.

The family received visitors Feb. 16 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where firematic services were also held. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Feb. 17 at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father Lawrence Duncklee officiating. Interment followed at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold, where he was laid to rest near his parents.

Memorial donations in Tom’s memory may be made to Southold Fire Department, Southold Historical Society and the American Heart Association.

This is a paid notice.