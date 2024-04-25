It is with great sorrow that Marjory (Moffat) Stevens of Southold and Al and Janice Moffat of Mooresville, N.C. announce the peaceful passing of their sister Jean (Moffat) Bearak on April 6, 2024 at her home in Hempstead, N.Y.

She was born Feb. 9, 1946 at ELIH to Evelyn (Hallock) and William Moffat and grew up in Southold.

Jean was predeceased by her husband Stephen. She is survived by their son Robert (Jen Coleman) of Portland, Ore.; Steve’s sons Corey (Shelley) Bearak of Bellerose and Richard (Adrianne Wallace) Bearak of Brooklyn; and five grandchildren.

Her family and her church family were her main focus after her retirement. There will be a memorial service for Jean on June 29 at the United Methodist Church of Hempstead. Memorial donations and condolences may be mailed to the church at 40 Washington St, Hempstead, N.Y. 11550.

