Peconic resident Peter I. Aebisher, formerly of Huntington, died April 23, 2024 at Eastern Long Island Hospital. He was 82.

Born April 6, 1942 in Huntington, he was the son of Alfred and Clara (Ilias) Aebisher. Mr. Aebisher graduated Huntington High School and married Millie (Nilsen) and worked as a property manager for Lighthouse Realty. Family said he enjoyed the outdoors and a good sunset.

Predeceased by his wife Millie in 2018, Mr. Aebiser is survived by his son Davin (Erin) of Huntington; sisters Clara MacDougal of Colo., Jean Ecklund of Northport and Barbara Lakatos of Ariz.; and grandchildren Grayden, Griffin and Holden.

The funeral service will be private. Coster-Heppner Funeral Home is serving the family.

This is a paid post.