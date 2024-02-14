Thomas P. Grattan of Southold passed away Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. He was 80.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 16 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where Southold Fire Department Services will be held at 7:30 p.m.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Feb.17 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father Larry Duncklee.

Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Southold Fire Department, Southold Historical Society or American Heart Association would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.