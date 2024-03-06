North Forkers compete at state track tourney 

Cameron Stanton (left) and Olivia Misiukiewicz (right) composite of Robert O’Rourk photos

Several area athletes earned spots in the New York State indoor track and field championships on Saturday at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island. Here’s how they fared:

Cameron Stanton, Southold High School, Long Jump

Stanton entered the state competition battling a stomach virus and was able to jump only as far as 15-feet-8, well short of her career best of 18-1 in December. Stanton had three jumps in the states, 15-5, 15-8 and then fouled on her third attempt. Shania Young of Dewitt Clinton took first place with a jump of 18’10.

Olivia Misiukiewicz, Southold High School, High Jump

Misiukiewicz put forth a world-class effort in the state track championship, falling just one inch short of taking home the gold medal. The senior cleared the 5-feet-5-inch bar, matching her career high, but could not convert at 5-6, which eventual winner, Miyanah Robinson of Nottingham, accomplished on her first attempt. Misiukiewicz’s 5-5 leap landed her in third place in the New York State federation, which includes competitors from all public, private and parochial schools throughout the state. Misiukewicz will next compete in the New Balance Nationals in Boston March 7-10.

“The adrenaline and the excitement of the whole entire state competition and just knowing that I can jump these heights really motivated me,” Misiukiewicz said. “The nationals are this week, so I’m really hoping to hit that same height or do better. I had a really good day. I think it really went well. I was really proud.”

Kayleanne Campbell won the high jump, clearing the bar with a leap of 5-feet-0-inches. (Robert O’Rourk photo)

Kayleanne Campbell, Riverhead High School, High Jump

Campbell came into the state tournament on an absolute high after jumping her personal best in the Long Island Elite meet, where she cleared 5-feet-5 and took first place. Unfortunately that success didn’t translate at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex Saturday. The junior missed three times at 5-1 and finished in a tie for 11th, with a 5-0 clearance. Campbell made huge strides this season after eclipsing roughly 4-10 during her sophomore campaign.

Michael Huebner, Shoreham-Wading River High School, 600 Meter Run

After taking first place in the Section XI New York State qualifier with a time of 1:22.37, Huebner was just a few milliseconds slower on the New York State stage, finishing in 10th place with a time of 1:22.43. David Davitt of Archbishop Stepinac took first place with a time of 1:19.53.