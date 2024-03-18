Annual Spring Egg Hunt at Orient Beach State Park returns on March 23

What started out as a small Easter egg hunt has transformed into a massive undertaking, with roughly 10,000 eggs scattered across Orient Beach State Park annually for hundreds of children of all ages.

With Easter just around the corner, this tradition continues as organizer Suzanne Horton and the rest of the park’s team gears up for this year’s Spring Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 23.

“It takes months to prepare for this event,” Ms. Horton said. “It is a big operation that we do it to try to help all the community children in the area, so they have this really wonderful event every year.”

Ms. Horton’s mother, Florence, started the egg hunt almost 30 years ago when she worked for the state park with her then-boss and park manager at the time, Ray Dobbins.

Florence was the go-to organizer of community events — such as pancake breakfasts and fire department fundraisers — and she knew how to put together an egg hunt, her daughter said.

Because it is a huge effort, financial donations and community participation are important in keeping the egg hunt at Orient Beach State Park alive, Ms. Horton said.

There are a variety of donated prizes, ranging from books to gardening supplies for kids. The eggs themselves are stuffed with individually-wrapped candies, courtesy of the The Candyman and North Fork Chocolate.

Adults can also sign up to potentially win a prize, such as four tee times with a golf cart at Island’s End Golf and Country Club. Harbes Family Farms also donated a “Family Fun Pack for Four” prize that could be used towards any of their seasonal events.

“Those donations are so special because these people are providing such a special experience for these kids,” Ms. Horton said. “I think just as a child, how amazing is it to have such a large Easter egg hunt, to just go and hunt for candy in a huge, beautiful park setting — not every kid gets to do that.”

William Bohach, Orient Beach State Park manager, said in past years there has been up to 500 participants in the egg hunt, and the event helps draw attention to the park itself.

“It’s a lot of the parks money that we put into it, that’s why we ask for donations to help us out because it’s not in the normal budget of things in the park operation,” Mr. Bohach said. “It’s really just for the kids of the neighborhood and the community — we want them to have a nice day outdoors, it’s a fun time.”

The event is free and participants are asked to bring a basket or bag. Nonperishable food items will also be collected in an effort to give back to the community and refreshments will be provided on the day.

And of course, the Easter Bunny will be making an appearance, so parents can take photos, Ms. Horton said.

To donate, scan the QR code listed in the flyer below. Checks can also be made payable to Natural Heritage Trust (501c) and mailed to Orient Beach State Park.

In case of inclement weather, a rain date is scheduled for Sunday, March 24 at 1 p.m. For more information, call 631-323-2440.