Southold blotter: Arson squad investigates structure fire

On Feb. 27, the owner of a Greenport business contacted police to report a fraudulent check. The owner told police that someone had been able to get into his M&T Bank business checking account and cash an unauthorized check for $51,000. The owner said he filed a dispute with the bank. An investigation is continuing.

• A resident of Cedar Beach Road in Southold called police Feb. 28 to report a structure fire at a nearby residence. Police, along with the Cutchogue and Greenport fire departments, responded. The fire was extinguished and the Suffolk County Arson Squad is investigating.

• On March 2, a Greenport man said he was assaulted in front of his 5th Street house. Police responded and arrested Anderson Uluan-Lopez, 22, of Greenport. No other information was provided.

• Robert Smith, 65, of Bellport was arrested March 2 after an incident was reported at a house on Third Street in Greenport. Police escorted Mr. Smith out of the residence and determined he had an active arrest warrant. He was placed under arrest, transported to headquarters for processing and held overnight for a morning arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.