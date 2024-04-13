Blotter: “Pam” attempts to scam Mattituck woman

On April 3, a 23-year-old Cutchogue man reported to police headquarters to document money missing from his personal savings. Police confirmed a financial loss, and the detective unit was notified to handle the matter.

• A Greenport man told police April 3 that a vehicle was driving on his private roadway and nearly struck multiple trees. An officer responded and interviewed the driver of the vehicle, identified as a 91-year-old Shelter Island woman. She stated that she got turned around due to the inclement weather and was looking for the North Ferry terminal. She told police she was not comfortable driving her vehicle the rest of the way to the North Ferry. An officer escorted her to the terminal and assisted her onto the ferry. A Shelter Island police officer met her at the ferry terminal and escorted her to her residence. Her vehicle was to be picked up by a family member later.

• On April 3, a caller contacted police to report that he had observed a subject slash the tires of a vehicle on Front Street in Greenport. The caller provided a description and showed officers video footage of the suspect. The subject in the video is known to officers. An investigation is ongoing.

• An employee of the Greenport 7/11 told police April 4 of a scam at the store. A person who identified himself as “Patrick” came to the business, told the employee he was from 7/11 headquarters and that he needed to perform “remote system testing” at the store. During the course of this “testing,” the employee gave “Patrick” approximately $1,110.70. An investigation is continuing.

• On April 4, a Mattituck woman told police she received a call from a subject giving the name “Pam,” who said she was from Chase Bank and told the woman there were fraudulent charges on her account. The Mattituck woman gave the caller some information, including the last four digits of her Social Security number. The woman got suspicious when “Pam” said her blood had been found in a car in Texas. She then terminated the call and contacted police. She did not lose any funds.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.