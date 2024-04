Daniel Patrick Dwyer of Cutchogue passed away at home on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. He was 51.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.