Geoffrey Hind of Greenport passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2024. He was 87 years old.

Geoffrey was born on April 7, 1937 in Farnworth, Lancashire, United Kingdom to Bessie (née Bell) and Gerald Hind. He was an only child. He graduated high school from the Bolton School in the United Kingdom. After high school he attended Cambridge University where he attained his Masters degree. From there he attended Queen Mary College in London where he attained his Doctorate degree. He worked at John’s Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md. for his post-doctoral from 1962 to 1963, then moved on to Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, N.Y. where he was a Senior Scientist from 1964 to his retirement in 2004. He enjoyed early music, the piano, the organ, the harpsichord, choirs and gardening.

Geoffrey is survived by his wife Bonnie (née Hulse) Hind; and cousins Yvonne Bryce of Bolton, United Kingdom and Jonathan Brown of West Augton, United Kingdom.

The family has chosen to remember Geoffrey’s life privately at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.