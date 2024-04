Nancy Anne McTague of Raleigh, N.C., and formerly of Mattituck, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2024. She was 84.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home, 13805 Main Road, Mattituck, N.Y.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, April 27 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R. C. Church in Mattituck.

Interment will follow at the Cutchogue Cemetery.