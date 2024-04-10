North Fork high school sports roundup

(Adobe Stock photo)

Weekly roundup of high school sports from North Fork school districts.

GIRLS LACROSSE

April 9 Rocky Point 16, Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 4

Rocky Point (6-1, 4-1) rolled to a 9-0 first-quarter lead before the Tuckers (4-3, 2-3) found the net in the Suffolk County Division II encounter. Mattituck sophomore Page Kellershon recorded a hat-trick; fellow sophomore Gianna Calise added a goal. Anna Wood led the Eagles with four goals and Kylie Lamoureux and McKenzie Moeller finished with three goals apiece.

Calise took part in every goal for the Tuckers in a 14-6 loss at West Islip (4-1, 4-1) on April 5. She scored four goals and added two assists. West Islip grabbed a 5-2 first-period advantage and extended its lead to 12-3 at halftime. Mattituck goaltender Paige Rittberg made four saves. Jenna Obloj paced the winners with three goals and five assists. Carley Sgueglia contributed four goals and two assists.

The Tuckers visit Shoreham-Wading River Friday at 4:45 p.m. before facing Islip at Southold High School Tuesday, April 16, at 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold

The Tuckers visit Deer Park on Thursday, April 11, before they host West Babylon on Wednesday, April 17, at 5:15 p.m.

BASEBALL

April 8 Center Moriches 3, Mattituck 0

Joey Hiller struck out seven batters for the Red Devils (6-1, 6-1) in the League VII game against the hosts. He also had a double and an RBI.

After playing at Center Moriches on Wednesday, Mattituck (0-4, 0-4) will welcome its foes at home Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

Southold

The Settlers started a three-game series at Amityville on Wednesday, April 10. Southold will host the Warriors in a doubleheader starting Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS

April 5 Smithtown West 7, Mattituck 0

The Tuckers (2-3, 2-0), who are tied for the League IV lead, dropped their third match of the season at Smithtown (4-0, 1-0) of League I in a non-league affair after recording a 6-1 home triumph over Eastport/South Manor on Thursday, April 4.

Mattituck hosts Center Moriches Thursday, April 11, before playing at Shoreham-Wading River on Tuesday, April 16, at 4 p.m.

BOYS TRACK

Upcoming Southold/Greenport, Mattituck

Southold/Greenport hosts Port Jefferson on Monday, April 15, at 4:30 p.m.

After visiting Babylon on Wednesday, Mattituck will welcome Southampton and Ross for a meet on Monday, April 15, at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TRACK

Upcoming Mattituck, Southold/Greenport

Mattituck will compete away at Southampton against the host school and Ross on Monday, April 15, at 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport will visit Port Jefferson on Monday, April 15, at 4:30 p.m.North