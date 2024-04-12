Ralph Joseph Corron of East Marion, and formerly of Eatons Neck, N.Y. and Northport, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. He was 91 years old.

Ralph was born on April 28, 1932 in Plattsburgh, N.Y. to Valeda Elizabeth Corron. He was an only child. After high school he joined the U.S. Army where he served for three years during the Korean Conflict, attaining the rank of Seargeant. From there he went on to attain his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from SUNY Plattsburgh and then his Masters of Arts Degree from Teachers College, Columbia University. He was a member of the Advanced Asian Studies Association at Syracuse University, a member of the New York State Teachers Association, a member of the New York State and Long Island Social Studies Association and President of the Northport/East Northport Curriculum Council. In his professional career, he worked as a teacher for the Northport-East Northport School District. Ralph was also a decedent of Robert Caron, a pioneer who settled Quebec, Canada.

On Dec. 27, 1959, in Delmar, N.Y., he married the love of his life Carol L. (née Tool) Corron. Together they had four children.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife Carol; children Greg Corron (Missy) of St. James, N.Y., Michelle Corron-Schatz (Anthony) of Pittstown, N.J., Nicole Corron-Malewski (Robert) of Northport, N.Y. and Renée Corron-Power (Robert) of St. James, N.Y.; and grandchildren Robert Malewski, Caroline Malewski, Chance Corron, Cassia Corron, Chloe Corron, Brendan Power and Sean Power.

The family received friends on Sunday, April 7 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral Services were held on Monday, April 8 at the funeral home, officiated by Reverend Gregory Sutterlin. Interment with U.S. Army Honors followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

