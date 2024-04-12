Tom Smith of South Jamesport N.Y., born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Oct. 5, 1938, went to his eternal rest on April 6, 2024 at age 85.

Tom married Cathy Smith (nee Driscoll) on Oct. 28, 1962, spending more than 60 years together until the time of his death.

Father to James David Smith and father-in-law to Karen Quinones-Smith of Levittown, N.Y.

Father to Eileen Marie Mulligan (nee Smith) and her partner Mike Spingola of Patchogue, N.Y.

Grandfather to six grandchildren: Erin, Shannon, Michael, Tara, Brandon and Christopher.

Brother to David J. Smith and brother-in-law to Carol M. Smith.

Tom served with honor from 1956 to 1959 as a Radioman third class in the US Navy. The majority of his career was spent with Western Union.

He received great joy from cooking and developing new recipes. His barbecue ribs, sauces and cooking skills were a delight for family and friends.

Tom loved and was loved, and will be missed until we meet again in the Kingdom of God.

