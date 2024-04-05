Walter Pete Sabat of Mattituck passed away Thursday, April 4, 2024. He was 94.

The family will receive friends Monday, April 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 9 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew.

Interment with U.S. Army honors will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mattituck Community Fund or a Hospice Organization of One’s Choice would be appreciated.