North Fork high school sports roundup

Grace Quinn advances the ball into Islip’s goal area. (Robert O’Rourk photo)

BASEBALL

April 15 Pierson 8, Southold 3

Braeden Motts hurled six innings of one-hit ball while striking out 14 for the Whalers (6-2, 3-2) as the Settlers (3-4, 3-1) suffered their first Suffolk County League VIII defeat of the season. Nathan Dee finished up, fanning two in the seventh inning. Max Krotman’s two-run double boosted Pierson into the lead.

Southold won its first game and series of the year against Amityville. The Settlers swept a doubleheader on April 10. They took the opener, 3-2, as senior right-hander Luke Newman went the entire way while striking out 12 batters. Catcher Danny Cartselos paced the attack with three RBIs on the strength of a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly. In a 9-0 win in the second game, sophomore Noah Riddell fanned four hitters over five innings. Cartselos drove in three runs on three hits. Sophomore Antonio Piraino contributed two hits and two RBIs.

The teams split another doubleheader on April 13. After dropping the opener, 7-6, the Settlers bounced back with an 8-7 victory as Max McCarthy’s walk-off sacrifice bunt for the win. Alex Lopez pitched 4 1/3 innings of one-hit relief for the win.

On Thursday, April 18, Southold will complete a three-game series at home against Pierson at 4 p.m.

April 13 Mattituck 6, Port Jefferson 3

After losing their opening six games of the season, the Tuckers (1-7, 0-7) recorded their first victory in a non-league encounter at Port Jefferson (4-3, 3-1). James Reidy allowed two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Trey Hansen hurled 1 1/3 innings for the save. Jack Golder led the offense with three hits and two RBIs.

Mattituck dropped a 3-2 home loss to Center Moriches in a League VII game on April 11, as Max Rayburn went 3-for-4 and had a seventh-inning RBI.

The Tuckers will complete a three-game series at Shoreham-Wading River on Thursday, April 18, at 4:30 p.m. before hosting John Glenn on Monday, April 22, at 3:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

April 11 Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 15, Deer Park 1

Junior attack Shane Psaltis recorded three goals and added two assists and freshman midfielder Rafa Finnerty recorded a hat-trick as the Tuckers (1-7, 1-5) secured their first win of the season in Division II action, against the host Falcons (2-6, 0-6). Junior attack Tanner Vacarella contributed two goals and two assists to lead Mattituck (1-7) in Suffolk II. Senior midfielder Alex Clark, junior midfielder Colin Fitzgerald, junior attack Tate Foster and junior attack Justin Fox also found the net. The visitors tallied five unanswered goals in the first quarter and increased their advantage to 10-1 at the half. Goalie Andrew McKenzie produced seven saves.

After hosting West Babylon on April 17, Mattituck welcomes Westhampton on Friday, April 19, at 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

April 12 Shoreham-Wading River 16, Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 4

Sophomores Gianna Calise and Page Kellershon paced the Tuckers (4-5, 2-5) with two goals apiece in Suffolk Division II action. Senior goalie Aiko Fujita made five saves as Mattituck lost for the third consecutive time. Reese Marcario recorded four goals and six assists to lead the Wildcats (4-2, 4-2). Madison Herr contributed four goals.

BOYS TRACK

April 15 Mattituck 60, Ross 20

Mattituck (3-1, 3-1) defeated Ross (0-3, 0-3) at home on Monday, April 15. The Tuckers, however, lost to Southampton (3-0, 3-0), 80-60, on the same day. On April 10, Mattituck registered a 75-64 victory at Babylon. The team will compete in an invitational at Commack High School on Saturday, April 20, at 9:30 a.m.

April 15 Port Jefferson 93.5, Southold/Greenport 50.5

The Settlers (1-2, 1-2) lost at the Royals (2-0, 2-0) in League VIII competition.

Southold doesn’t have another meet scheduled until May 1, when it hosts Center Moriches at 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS TRACK

April 15 Mattituck 95, Southampton 40

The Tuckers (4-0, 4-0) remained unbeaten in League VIII against the Mariners (2-2, 2-2). They will compete in an invitational at Port Jefferson on Wednesday, April 24, at 10 a.m.

April 15 Port Jefferson 76, Southold/Greenport 71

The Settlers (1-3, 1-3) dropped a close League VIII decision at the Royals (3-0, 3-0). Southold doesn’t have a meet until it visits Center Moriches on Thursday, May 2, at 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

April 11 Center Moriches 6, Mattituck 1

In a League IV match, Mattituck fell to 3-4, 3-1 while the Red Devils improved to 6-1, 4-0. The Tuckers host Ross on Thursday, April 18, at 4:30 p.m. and visit Riverhead on Friday, April 19, at 4 p.m.

April 10 Southold/Greenport 4, Southampton 3

The Settlers (2-5, 1-3) won their first League IV match of the season, against the Mariners (2-5, 1-3). Southold will welcome Westhampton on Thursday, April 18 at 4 p.m., and then visit Eastport/South Manor on Friday, April 19 at 4 p.m.