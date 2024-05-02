Community calendar: May 2, 2024

The arts and crafts

Saturday, May 4, 4-6 p.m.: Paint and Sip at Orient Congregational Church, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Supplies and snacks provided. $40. RSVP by April 25 to 347-204-5991.

Fairs and festivals

Monday-Sunday, May 6-12, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.: 28th annual East End Garden Festival at Tanger Outlets, Riverhead. Plant sales and raffles benefiting Peconic Bay Medical Center, Operation International and Riverhead Rotary. Information: 631-727-0176.

Fundraisers

Friday, May 3, 6-11 p.m.: North Fork Pride Benefit Dinner and After Party at Little Fish restaurant, 50 North Sea Drive, Southold. Dinner from 6-8 p.m.; after party from 8:30-11 p.m. Proceeds benefit the North Fork Pride Parade in June 2024. Information and tickets: northforkpride.org/product/fundraiser.

Friday, May 3, 3-8 p.m.: Annual Fundraising Dinner for Stirling Historical Society of Greenport at Townsend Manor Inn and Restaurant, 714 Main St., Greenport. Tickets: $35, includes salad, fried flounder, chicken or pasta primavera, dessert and gratuity. Information and tickets: 631-477-5918, or tickets available at the door or from historical society members and Greenport village trustees.

Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5: North Fork Native Plant Sale hosted by Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association and Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society at the historical society’s Tuthill Home, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members-only sale Friday, May 3, 4 to 6 p.m.

Monday, May 6, noon-3 p.m.: Southold Sunshine Society Name Your Game fundraiser at Founders Landing, 1025 Terry Lane, Southold. Bring a group of four and a game to play. Tickets: $20 per person; includes luncheon and raffle ticket. Reservations: Anne Swanson, 631-765-5735.

Friday, May 10, 6 p.m.: Spring Gala benefiting the First Universalist Church of Southold building fund, at Townsend Manor, 714 Main Street, Greenport. Buffet dinner, soft drinks, wine, beer, music, raffles, silent auction. Tickets: $125; 2 for $200. firstuniversalistsouthold.org

Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Mother’s Day Plant Sale at The Vine Church, 43960 Route 48, Southold. Benefits AdoptAPlatoon, an organization that sends care packages to local friends and family who are deployed.

Saturday, May 11, noon-6 p.m.: Food for the Soul Fried Chicken Dinner at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 Route 48, Cutchogue. Dinner: $20, includes three sides. Information: 631-525-2128.

Lectures

Monday, May 13, 1:30 p.m.: Probate, Taxes and Asset Protection 101 at the Riverhead Free Library craft room. Presented by Brittni Sullivan of Burner Prudenti Law, P.C. Register: 631-727-3228.

Local history

Friday, May 3, 11 a.m.: Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society lecture: The Lady Lighthouse Keeper with Mary Korpi at Southold Senior Services, 750 Pacific St., Mattituck. Information: [email protected].

Saturday, May 4, 1 p.m.: Book & Bottle: Sun, Sea, Soil, Wine: Winemaking on the North Fork of Long Island book sale, discussion and signing with author Richard Olsen-Harbich at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Members, free; nonmembers, $8. Includes refreshments. Registration required. 631-727-2881, ext. 100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Thursday, May 9, 6 p.m.: Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society lecture: The Lady Lighthouse Keeper presented by Mary Korpi at the Veterans Memorial Park Community Room, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Information: [email protected].

Meetings

Sunday, May 5, 2 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club monthly club meeting at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Tuesday, May 7, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Wednesday, May 8, 3 p.m.: Greenport UFSD Budget Talk at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Free. Register: peconiclanding.org/events.

Music

Sunday, May 5, 2 p.m.: A Celebration of Music and Art concert by the No Doubt World Famous Monday Night Band featuring the artwork of River Monastero at Riverhead High School. Free.

Sunday, May 5, 2-3:30 p.m.: Sound Shore, Bay and Ocean performance by Stephen Sanfilippo at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Traditional maritime folk and historic songs. Free. Register: 631-2980-4134.

Saturday, May 4, 2-3:15 p.m.: The Yale Whiffenpoofs a cappella group perform at the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation , 53930 Main Road, Southold. Tickets: VIP, $75; general admission, $60; standing room, $15. whiffenpoofs.givesmart.com.

Saturday, May 4, 7:30 p.m.: Concert: Pianist Magdalena Baczewska at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Tickets: $20. jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Sunday, May 5, 4:30 p.m.: Pianist Alexander Wu at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Tickets: $10, peconiclanding.org/events.

Sunday, May 5, 5 p.m.: Sounds of Images III with artist Anne Sherwood Pundyk and cellist and multimedia instrumentalist Robert Mariel at East End Arts Gallery, 11 West Main St., Riverhead. Part of Rites of Spring Music Festival. Tickets: Rites of Spring and East End Arts members, $25; nonmembers, $50; under 25, free. Information: ritesmusic.org.

Sunday, May 12, 5 p.m.: The Beatitudes Rites of Spring Music Festival concert at RGNY, 6025 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: Rites of Spring members, $40; nonmembers, $70; under 25, free. Information: ritesmusic.org.

Tuesday, May 14, 4 p.m.: Jamesport Meeting House Chorus at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Free. Register: peconiclanding.org/events.

The natural world

Saturday, May 11, 10-11:30 a.m.: Native Trees of the East End walking tour led by Mary Laura Lamont at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Members, free; nonmembers, $10. Register: hallockville.org.

Sports and recreation

Saturday, May 11, 9 a.m.: 18th annual John May Mile and 5K Race at Peconic Landing. Registration and stretching 7:30 a.m. at 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Register: peconiclanding.org/events.

Theatre

Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, 7:30 p.m.: Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre presents Fractured Broadway 3: The Audience Strikes Back with Dan Grable on piano at North Shore United Methodist Church, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Tickets: adults, $20; students, $15. Reservations: 631-929-6075, [email protected].

Volunteer

Saturday, May 18 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m.: Shelter volunteer orientation class hosted by the Town of Southold Emergency Management Committee at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skipper’s Lane, Orient. For Orient and East Marion community members. Program introduces and review the skills needed to open and staff a Southold Town Emergency Shelter during a hurricane or other time of need. Free. Register: Don Fisher, [email protected].

Ongoing events

Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.: Tai Chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free. No classes June 29, July 27, Aug. 31 or Sept. 21.

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Fridays, 3-9-p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through May: Captured Moments, photography by Hollye Gilbride, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through May 5: Beauty Out of Bounds, a solo exhibition with Anne Sherwood Pundyk, at East End Arts’ Main Gallery, 133 East Main St. Information: eastendarts.org.

Saturdays and Sundays through May 6: Missing Pieces, work by Kaitlin Beebe, Louise Eastman, Sabrina Montella, Cathleen Ficht and Sherry Davis at Vine + Sand, 47100 Main Road, Southold. Noon-6 p.m.; other times available by appointment. 631-620-9253.

Through May 12: Heritage and Home: Latin American Artists of the East End at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through October: A Sportsman’s Paradise: Man and Nature in Suffolk County’s Past at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Assortment of hunting equipment, hand-carved decoys, duck boats, fishing gear, themed toys, clothing, magazines and more. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Suffolk County: A Timeline Experience at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Interactive exhibit of artifacts, documents, photos and digital experiences provides a comprehensive timeline of Suffolk County history. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

