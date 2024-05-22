Daily Update: North Fork school budget and Board of Ed election results

Southold 11th grader Alexander Kennedy with his father, Thomas Kennedy, who just won a seat on the school board. (Nicholas Grasso photo.)

Here are the headlines for May 22, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork Arts Center promises an exciting summer season

Volunteers build beds and pick up litter in Rotary Day of Service

North Fork school budget votes and BOE election results

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Peconic Bay Medical Center opens Kanas Family Simulation Lab

Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River school budget vote and BOE election results

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Great American Songbook concert: Duo presented by Shelter Island Friends of Music

NORTHFORKER

The Dish: Grana Trattoria Antica & Enoteca

SOUTHFORKER

Kites for Kids in East Hampton benefits local early childhood center

