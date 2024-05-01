Daily Update: Ryan’s Team asks Southold to display ‘988’ signs

Here are the headlines for May 1, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Ryan’s Team asks Southold to display ‘988’ signs

Local businesswomen honored at Pink Pearl Gala

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Time is running out to tiptoe through tulips

State DOT invests in Riverhead road improvements

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island’s Mashomack plans writing workshop: Drawing inspiration from nature

NORTHFORKER

Greenport singer-songwriter Julia King looks inward on upcoming EP, drops new single

SOUTHFORKER

Feed Your Read! May’s 5 must-reads from A Book Place

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.