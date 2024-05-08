Daily Update: Southold volunteers gather to build 20 beds for kids in need
Here are the headlines for May 8, 2024.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold volunteers gather to build 20 beds for kids in need
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Tackle shop reacts to recent shoplifting incident
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island volunteers for better bays
NORTHFORKER
Culture Club: Sunshine Sessions at the Sunshine Shack, Orient Point
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Spring nettle pesto
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.