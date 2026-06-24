Southold, Mattituck students honored at Teeny Awards

Mattituck High School students perform a selection from “The Addams Family” during the 24th annual Teeny Awards ceremony June 14 at Westhampton Beach High School. The production later earned a Judges’ Choice award for “In Sync Ensemble.” (Courtesy photo: Michael O’Connor of Classy Camera)

Southold, Mattituck and Riverhead students earned honors at the 24th annual East End Arts Teeny Awards, a red-carpet celebration of high school theater across the East End.

The Tony Awards-inspired ceremony, held June 14 at Westhampton Beach High School, recognized student performances, design work and ensembles from the 2025-26 season.

Southold’s production of “The Women of Lockerbie” picked up two awards. Catherine Glasser won for outstanding playbill or poster design, while the cast received a Judges’ Choice honor for “Impactful Ensemble.”

Mattituck High School received a Judges’ Choice award for “In Sync Ensemble” for its production of “The Addams Family,” while Riverhead High School’s production of “Descendants the Musical” earned a Judges’ Choice honor for “Delightful Duet Dynamics Between Mal & Ben.”

2026 Teeny Awards Ceremony. (Courtesy photo: East End Arts & Humanities Council)

Mattituck High School students were also featured during the ceremony with a performance from “The Addams Family,” while Shelter Island High School students took the stage with a number from “Little Shop of Horrors.”

“The Teeny Awards highlight and celebrate the performing arts programs in our schools, which not only teach students how to perform on the stage and manage responsibilities behind the scenes, but also cultivate empowered community leaders, foster creativity, build confidence, and demonstrate the importance of being a part of an ensemble or team,” said Kasia Klimiuk, one of the event’s producers.