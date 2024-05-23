Peconic Bay Medical Center opens Kanas Family Simulation Lab

JJohn Kanas Jr. surrounded by Peconic Bay Medical Center officials and administration, snipping the ceremonial ribbon of the Kanas Family Simulation Lab at PBMC on May 10. (Jim Lennon photo)

Peconic Bay Medical Center unveiled a state-of-the-art simulation lab for training and staff professional development.

The simulation lab was christened as the Kanas Family Simulation Lab in honor of the family who donate generously to the hospital. It is the only one of its kind in the region, according to hospital executive director Amy Loeb.

“The best teams practice, and we believe it is imperative to invest in our staff’s professional growth, implement the most advanced technology available and doing everything in our power to enhance patient outcomes,” she said.

Opened with a ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony May 10, the simulation lab unveiling coincided with national nurses week and highlighted the hospital’s dedication to honoring nurse contributions.

The Kanas Family Simulation Lab features a high-fidelity simulation mannequin — nicknamed “Peconic Pete” — that replicates life-like responses and responds verbally like a human patient would, providing the chance for staff to practice in a realistic environment.

Observers controlling Peconic Petes reactions. (Credit: Peconic Bay Medical Center)

Medical teams listen to lung and heart sounds that follow human patterns and that fluctuate based on the diagnosis assigned. They will also practice CPR and using defibrillator technology when specific vital signs are imitated with the mannequin.

Observers watching the training sessions control the mannequin’s reactions and offer the trainees the most realistic experience possible.

Apart from professional development, the lab will also be used as part of PBMC’s nurse residency program to introduce nurses to new scenarios in a low-risk environment. PBMC officials also hope the simulation lab will be a recruitment tool for talented aspiring clinician and medical professionals.

For more information about PBMC visit: www.pbmchealth.org.