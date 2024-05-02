Real Estate Transfers: May 2, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated March 1, 2024.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Carol & Patrick Murray to Robert & Cira Rom, 294 Warner Drive (600-11-2-11) (R) $1,300,000

• Joseph & Patricia Cunha to Nicky & Konstantina Calabro, 30 Baywood Court (600-40-6-23) (R) $725,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Robert Stahl & Marianne Smith-Stahl to Lin & Yan Zhuo, 120 Southfield Road (600-79-1-15.019) (R) $725,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Mattituck Farm Holdings LLC to Peconic Land Trust Inc, 4820 Oregon Road (1000-95-3-3.006) (V) $1,500,000

• Michael & Lauraine DiLeonardo to Steven & Beate Swanson, 375 Alvahs Lane (1000-109-1-31) (R) $1,055,000

• Egan & McGuire Trust to Harold McCullough & Aileen Robin, 1525 West Creek Avenue (1000-110-2-1) (R) $988,500

• Peconic Land Trust Inc to Agriturismo Sannino LLC, 19155 County Road 48 (1000-95-4-13.001) (V) $400,000

• Concetta Clemente to Palatine Properties LLC, 5675 Bridge Lane (1000-84-1-6.014) (V) $350,000

DERING HARBOR (11965)

• Patrick L Parcells to Topatime LLC, 41 Manhanset Road (701-1-3-11.003) (R) $6,550,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Robert & Kristen Huseby and Berit & Robert Huseby Jr to Black Finn Holdings LLC, Fox Avenue (1000-9-4-1) (V) $917,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Steven Goebel to Filemon Merino & Jose Guzman, 162 Sterling Avenue (1001-3-4-26.003) (R) $400,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Curtis Brewer to Frank McVeigh, 105 Lockitt Drive (600-89-2-30) (R) $1,600,000

• Deborah Rensing to Ralph Ross & Joseph Sampson, 100 Manor Lane (600-68-2-21) (R) $814,125

LAUREL (11948)

• Robin & Salvatore Vallario to Robert & Kim Trinchetto, 135 South Oakwood Drive (1000-145-3-14) (R) $705,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Claudia Montoya & Joao DosSantos to Salvatore & Robin Vallario, 275 Maple Lane (1000-107-2-10.001) (R) *950,000

• Judy Commando to Joseph Casarona, 18600 Main Road (1000-115-6-3) (R) $805,000

• Randolph & Denis Polyn to Andrea & Angelo Provvisiero, 2900 Grand Avenue (1000-107-2-5) (R) $680,000

ORIENT (11957)

• William Gillooly to Mark Egger & Karan Soni, 75 Parkview Lane (1000-15-8-14.004) (R) $1,400,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Joseph Perna to Brittany Oelschlager &Suzanne Oelschlager, 524 Tuthills Lane (600-46-3-2.001) (R) $2,000,000

• Therese Sargent to Janet & Scott O’Hare, 2612 Roanoke Avenue (600-15-3-32) (R) $765,000

• Francesca & Patrizia Shoemaker to Kathleen Dare, 503 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-4-35) (R) $515,000

• Bertha Finamore to Ellen DeGrasse, 3202 Carnoustie Court (600-64.02-1-26) (R) $465,000

• Joseph & Susan Aiello to Kristen Ford, 78 Mulberry Commons (600-109.01-1-78) (R) $442,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Estate of Wilfred May to Topaz Page-Green & Emmanuel Roman, 2080 Town Harbor Lane (1000-65-1-16) (R) $6,025,000

• David Chabot to Louis & Donna Liberta, 135 Mockingbird Lane (1000-55-6-15.061) (R) $902,000

• Martha Eagle to Cara Connolly & Nicholas Clappi, 1785 Seawood Drive (1000-79-7-56) (R) $715,000

• Margit Anderegg & Peter Durwood to Margit Anderegg, 1000 Rambler Road (1000-88-5-18) (R) $205,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Robert & Jean Rocque to 457 North Side Road Corp, 457 North Side Road (600-36-2-13) (R) $900,000

• Robert & Tinamarie Dougherty to Jennifer & Justin Norbury, 394 Hidden Acres Path (600-96-1-13.043) (R) $780,000

• Andrew & Nicole Tumilowicz to Patrick Dondero & Rebecca Sullivan, 190 Remsen Road (600-55-3-17) (R) $525,000

• Gregory & Francis Stawski & Linda Erick to Kim & Francis Stawski, 4 11th Street (600-33-6-24) (R) $270,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)