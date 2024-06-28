Daily Update: Celebrating the Fourth of July on the North Fork
Here are the headlines for June 28, 2024.
FREE FOR ALL
Celebrating the Fourth of July on the North Fork
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport Rotary revives popular mini-railroad
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Officials confront the ‘perception’ of crime in Riverhead at Chamber panel
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
PSEG-LI touts ‘time-of-day’ rates save customers cash
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the weekend of June 28
SOUTHFORKER
June finishes with a weekend-long roster of all things art
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.