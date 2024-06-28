Celebrating the Fourth of July on the North Fork 

(Jeremey Garretson file photo)

North Forkers have been showing up and showing out since May with all the Memorial Day, Juneteenth and North Fork Pride events lately, and there’s no sign that festivities will slow down with America’s birthday right around the corner. Here’s a rundown of local events happening Thursday, July 4, to celebrate the holiday.

Greater Jamesport Civic Association Sixth Annual Independence Day Commemoration

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. by the gazebo at the corner of Main Road and South Jamesport Avenue in Jamesport and include a presentation of the U.S. flag by the color guard of the Riverhead VFW Post 2476; a performance of patriotic songs by the Jamesport Meeting House Chorus; guest speakers Chief Master Sgt. Edward Rittberg, Command Chief of the New York Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach; Riverhead Town historian Georgette Case; and Greater Jamesport Civic Association president Laura Jens-Smith. The event is free, open to the public and rain or shine.

32nd annual New Suffolk Fourth of July Parade

Hosted by the New Suffolk Civic Association, this parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Antique cars, small boats on trailers, bicycles, wagons, strollers and floats of all kinds will line up at the corner of Tuthill and New Suffolk roads, then wind their way to First Street. The parade ends at New Suffolk Beach, where there will be the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence and a brief presentation.

Southold Village Merchants Fourth of July Parade

At noon, this parade will march along Main Road from Boisseau Avenue to the Southold American Legion.

‘Americana at the Village Green’ concert

The Rites of Spring Music Festival presents “Americana at the Village Green” featuring the Mudflats String Band at the Cutchogue Village Green from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The Mudflats comprise two fiddles, banjo, mandolin, guitar, upright bass and drums, creating foot-stomping original music filled with vocal harmonies. Tickets are $30 for Rites of Spring members; $40 for nonmembers; and free for attendees younger than 25.