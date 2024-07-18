Calendar of events: July 18, 2024

Sunday, July 21, 6-8:30 p.m.: Swing Your Partner by the Bay family-friendly square dancing event at the New Suffolk Waterfront sponsored by New Suffolk Waterfront Fund. (courtesy photo)

All ages

Saturday, July 20, 1-2:30 p.m.: 2024 East Marion Community Association Ice Cream Social sponsored by East Marion Community Association at East Marion Firehouse, 9245 Main Road. Open to East Marion residents.

Saturday, July 27, 5-8:30 p.m.: Annual Barn Dance at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Live musicians will perform traditional music with dance calling and instruction by Chart Guthrie. Rain or shine. Gates open at 5 p.m. for picnicking; dancing from 6:30 to 8:30. Tickets: adults, $30; $children ages 5-12, $10; children under 5, free. hallockville.org.

The arts and crafts

Thursdays, July 18, 25 and Aug. 1, 1-3:30 p.m.: Watercolor workshops for ages 13 and up with Linda Prentiss at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Guild members, $70; nonmembers, $85. Limited to eight participants. Information: oldtownartsguild.org, 631-734-6382, [email protected].

Friday, July 19, 4-6 p.m.: Artists’ reception: ‘Two Artists, One Truth: The Beauty of Ordinary Miracles,” artwork by Lois Levy and Maureen Carey, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Tuesdays, July 23 and 30, 1-3:30 p.m.: Watercolor workshops for ages 13 and up with Linda Prentiss at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Guild members, $70; nonmembers, $85. Limited to eight participants. Information: oldtownartsguild.org, 631-734-6382, [email protected].

Fairs and festivals

Saturday and Sunday, July 27 and 28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Annual Antique, Fine Art and Crafts Fair presented by Southold Historical Museum and Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild at the museum’s Maple Lane Complex, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Fine art, antiques, pottery, photography, handmade crafts and more. Adults, $5; includes art raffle entry. Information: 631-734-6382, [email protected], oldtownartsguild.org; 631-765-5500, [email protected], southoldhistorical.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, July 20, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Chicken Dinner at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 Route 48, Cutchogue. Information: 631-566-0939.

Sunday, July 21, 6-8:30 p.m.: Swing Your Partner by the Bay family-friendly square dancing event at the New Suffolk Waterfront sponsored by New Suffolk Waterfront Fund. With live music and traditional square dancing led by Chart Guthrie and the Dance All Night band. No experience necessary, all ages welcome. Barbecue from Meat’s Meat of Mattituck; McCall Wines, Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. lager and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Rain or shine. No outside food or drinks. Tickets: adults, $50 in advance, $55 at the door; children, $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Information: newsuffolkwaterfront.org.

Saturday, July 27, 5-7 p.m.: Maureen’s Haven Summer Benefit Party at Southampton Inn, 91 Hill St., Southampton. Tickets: $150. [email protected].

Lectures

Friday, July 26, 9-11 a.m.: Healthy Lawns, Healthy Bays hosted by Peconic Land Trust and New Suffolk Waterfront Fund at Minnow at the Galley Ho, 650 First St., New Suffolk. Learn about landscape practices that will improve the health of the North Fork’s marine estuaries and drinking water. Free. Registration required. peconiclandtrust.org.

Friday, Aug. 2, 5 p.m.: ‘Oops! Five time I accidentally ended up on stage,’ with theater director and producer Douglas Gray of Orient at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. Part of the hall’s PoquaTalks series. Free. Information: poquatuckhall.org.

Meetings

Saturday, July 20, 9:30 a.m.: Greater Jamesport Civic Association to meet at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Information: greaterjamesportcivic.org, [email protected].

Tuesday, July 23, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Music

Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m.: New York Jazz Mission at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Part of the historical society’s History Through Music concert series, which runs Saturdays through July 20. Free. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesday, July 17, 7:30-9 p.m.: Eastbound Freight at Silversmith’s Corner, 54545 Main Road, Southold. Part of Summer Showcase Concert Series, which runs Wendesdays through Aug. 28. Information: [email protected]. Rain location: Peconic Lane recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane.

Fridays, July 19 and Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 7:30 p.m.: The Greenport Band concert under the direction of Colin Van Tuyl, Mitchell Park, Greenport. Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Rain cancels.

Saturday, July 27, 7 p.m.: Rites of Spring Music Festival presents Spirits in the Machine featuring Sinta Saxophone Quartetat Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Rites of Spring members, $30; nonmembers, $40, under 25, free. Information: ritesmusic.org.

The natural world

Thursday, July 18, 3:30-5 p.m.: Seining for Adults with Peconic Baykeeper at the New Suffolk Waterfront’s Submarine Beach, First Street, New Suffolk. Learn about the amazing collection of creatures living in Peconic Bay. Bring a beverage to enjoy afterwards at picnic area. Register: peconicbaykeeper.org.

Saturday, July 20, 9-10:30 a.m.: The Native Wildflower Garden with MaryLaura Lamont at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Observe different species of native Long Island wildflowers in the garden, learn why they were chosen, why it is important to plant native flowers, and observe different species of insects that visit these flowers. Meet at visitor center. $8 parking fee applies. Reservations: 631-315-5475.

The written word

Saturday, July 20, 5 p.m.: Poetry in the Garden at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Featuring poets Jill Bialosky, Kimiko Hahn and Anne Marie Macari. Readings begin at 6 p.m. Tickets : members, $45; nonmembers, $50. landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Theatre

Wednesday, July 24, 7 p.m.: Northeast Stage presents ‘Hamlet’ Shakespeare in the Park performance at Grangebel Park, Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Information: northeaststage.org. Rain location: The Suffolk, 118 East Main St., Riverhead.

Friday-Sunday, July 26-28, 7 p.m.: Northeast Stage presents ‘Hamlet’ Shakespeare in the Park performance at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Information: northeaststage.org.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sundays 2-4 p.m.: Historic walking tours at Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Members, $15; nonmembers, $20; children under 10, free. Reservations: 631-745-2752.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.: Tai chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free. No classes June 29, July 27, Aug. 31 or Sept. 21.

Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Thursdays, 3-9 p.m.; Fridays, 1-6 p.m. (3 p.m. start July 19 only); Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Saturdays through October, 5-7 p.m.: Bug Light cruise and tour hosted by East End Seaport Museum, 103 Third St., Greenport. Arrive at 4:30 p.m. for check-in. Tickets: adults, $65; under 13, $25; discount for seniors and military. Information and tickets: eastendseaport.org/cruises.

Exhibitions

Sundays, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., through September: Long Island Projectile Points at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Exhibit of Native American arrowheads found on Long Island. Information: southoldindianmuseum.org.

Through July: Toy Stories: The simple and joyous forms of childhood, watercolors by Stephen Larese, at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through July: Two Artists, One Truth: The Beauty of Ordinary Miracles, artwork by Lois Levy and Maureen Carey, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through August: The Brewery Boys, curated by Franklin Perrell and Glen Hansen, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through October: The Parian Phenomenon, a collection of British statuary porcelain figures, at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Society’s Wickham House on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence, recording technology advancements and wartime home front efforts. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

