Calendar of events: July 4, 2024

The arts and crafts

Wednesday, July 9, 4-7 p.m.: Plein air painting with Amy Worth at the New Suffolk waterfront. All experience levels welcome. Draw or paint in the medium of your choice. Tickets: $30. Register: amyworth.com.

Tuesdays, July 9, 16, 23 and 30, 1-3:30 p.m.: Watercolor workshops for ages 13 and up with Linda Prentiss at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Guild members, $70; nonmembers, $85. Limited to eight participants. Information: oldtownartsguild.org, 631-734-6382, [email protected].

Thursdays, July 11, 18, 25 and Aug. 1, 1-3:30 p.m.: Watercolor workshops for ages 13 and up with Linda Prentiss at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Guild members, $70; nonmembers, $85. Limited to eight participants. Information: oldtownartsguild.org, 631-734-6382, [email protected].

Friday, July 19, 4-6 p.m.: Artists’ reception: ‘Two Artists, One Truth: The Beauty of Ordinary Miracles,” artwork by Lois Levy and Maureen Carey, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Celebrations

Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m.: Independence Day Commemoration hosted by Greater Jamesport Civic Association, at the corner of Main Road and South Jamesport Avenue. Flag presentation by VFW Post 2476 color guard , patriotic songs performed by Jamesport Meeting House Chorus. Guest speakers from the New York State Assembly, Riverhead Town Board, New York Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing and Greater Jamesport Civic Association. Information: greaterjamesportcivic.org.

Fairs and festivals

Tuesday-Saturday, July 2-6, 6-11 p.m.: 52nd annual Greenport Firemen’s Carnival at the Polo Grounds on Moores Lane, Greenport. Fireworks Wednesday and Saturday at 10 p.m. Sponsored by Phenix Hook and Ladder Relief Hose companies. Information: 631-477-1943. Fireworks rain date: July 5.

Saturday, July 6, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild Antiques, Fine Art and Crafts Fair on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Antiques, fine art, photography, handcrafted goods, live music. Admission: $3. Information: oldtownartsguild.org, 631-734-6382, [email protected]. Rain date: July 7.

Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.: Sound & Skate Festival at Greenport Skate Park, 170 Moores Lane, Greenport. Vendors, live music, skate contest, live painting showcase and more. Information: greenportskatepark.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, July 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Tag Sale at Big Duck Ranch, 1012 Flanders Road, Flanders. Gently used household items, home décor, small furniture, antiques, collectibles and more. Proceeds benefit Friends of The Big Duck and Flanders Village Historical Society. Information: [email protected]. Rain date: July 7.

Saturday, July 6, noon-6 p.m.: Food for the Soul Fried Chicken/BBQ Ribs Dinner Fundraiser at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 County Road 48, Cutchogue. Chicken dinner, $20; ribs dinner, $22; combination, $25. Comes with two sides. Call ahead if ordering five or more dinners. Information: 631-525-2128.

Saturday and Sunday, July 6 and 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Stirling Historical Society sale at the historical society, 319 Main St., Greenport. Information: 631-477-5918.

Thursday, July 11, 6-9 p.m.: Blast for CAST, at Stirling Square, 300 Main Street, Greenport. Hors d’oeuvres, open bar at American Beech, Greenport Harbor Brewing Company beer, 1943 Pizza Bar pizza, live music, silent auction. Tickets: $150. blastforcast24.givesmart.com.

Saturday, July 13, 4-6 p.m.: Chicken barbecue at Old Steeple Church, 656 Main Road, Aquebogue. Chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, corn and watermelon. Partial proceeds will be donated to local food pantries. Tickets and information: Jean, [email protected] or 613-722-4171.

Lectures

Friday, Aug. 2, 5 p.m.: ‘Oops! Five time I accidentally ended up on stage,’ with theater director and producer Douglas Gray of Orient at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. Part of the hall’s PoquaTalks series. Free. Information: poquatuckhall.org.

Saturday July 13, 10 a.m.: Emergency preparedness program with Don Fisher of the Southold Town Office of Emergency Management at The Vine at North Fork United Methodist Church, 43960 Route 48, Southold. Information: 631-734-6033, [email protected].

Meetings

Sunday, July 7, 2 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club monthly meeting at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Music

Thursday, July 4, 7-8:30 p.m.: Rites of Spring Music Festival presents Americana at the Village Green featuring Mudflats Ensemble at the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Tickets: Rites of Spring members, $30; nonmembers, $40; under 25, free. Information: ritesmusic.org.

Fridays, July 5, 12, 19 and Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 7:30 p.m.: The Greenport Band concert under the direction of Colin Van Tuyl, Mitchell Park, Greenport. Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Rain cancels.

Saturday, July 6, 11 a.m.: D.A. Sempre concert at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Cuban/bossa nova guitar. Part of the historical society’s “History Through Music” concert series, which runs through July 20. Information and registration: 631-727-2881, ext. 100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesday, July 10, 7:30-9 p.m.: The Greenport Band free concert at Silversmith’s Corner, 54545 Main Road, Southold. Part of the Summer Showcase Concert Series, which runs Wednesdays through Aug. 28. Information: [email protected]. Rain moves concert to Peconic Lane recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane.

Saturday, July 13, 5 p.m.: Rites of Spring Music Festival presents La Remede de Fortune: Medieval Songs of Fate, Fortune and Fin’amor with Concordian Dawn Ensemble at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Rites of Spring members, $75; nonmembers, $90; under 25, free. Information: ritesmusic.org, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Sunday, July 14, 5 p.m.: An Intimate Evening with Gina Forsyth at Holy Trinity Parish Hall, 786 Main St., Greenport. Suggested donation: $20. Information: [email protected].

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sundays 2-4 p.m.: Historic walking tours at Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Members, $15; nonmembers, $20; children under 10, free. Reservations: 631-745-2752.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.: Tai chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free. No classes June 29, July 27, Aug. 31 or Sept. 21.

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Fridays, 3-9-p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Saturdays through October, 5-7 p.m.: Bug Light cruise and tour hosted by East End Seaport Museum, 103 Third St., Greenport. Arrive at 4:30 p.m. for check-in. Tickets: adults, $65; under 13, $25; discount for seniors and military. Information and tickets: eastendseaport.org/cruises.

Exhibitions

Sundays, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., through September: Long Island Projectile Points at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Exhibit of Native American arrowheads found on Long Island. Information: southoldindianmuseum.org.

Through July: Toy Stories: The simple and joyous forms of childhood, watercolors by Stephen Larese, at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through July 7: Manhattan to Plum Island: Mysteries of the New York Archipelago, a photography exhibition by Thomas Halaczinsky at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through July: Two Artists, One Truth: The Beauty of Ordinary Miracles, artwork by Lois Levy and Maureen Carey, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through August: The Brewery Boys, curated by Franklin Perrell and Glen Hansen, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through October: The Parian Phenomenon, a collection of British statuary porcelain figures, at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Society’s Wickham House on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence, recording technology advancements and wartime home front efforts. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

