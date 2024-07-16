Greenport’s Sound & Skate Festival held despite scorching high temps

Sound and Skate Festival 2024 (Amanda Olsen photo)

After rainy weather Saturday forced organizers to reschedule, Sunday’s Sound and Skate Festival was held under a clear sky, though it was hot. Athletes still came out and gave their all to celebrate their community. A few vendors and live muralists were not able to reschedule, but those who did made it a bright and colorful event.

Audience traffic was slow, most likely due to the extreme heat.

“As someone with a business in town, I can tell you that it was painfully quiet in the village as well. This is reminiscent of our first year, when the heat affected us similarly,” said Rena Wilhelm, the event’s organizer.

Last year, the event was held in October to avoid the hottest part of the year. Unfortunately, that day was rained out and no one was available for a later date.

(Amanda Olsen photo)

Brooke Pollock, one of the park’s avid skaters, ran home to connect her water sprinkler. Both kids and adults ran through it to cool off, which was a fun and refreshing addition to the event.

Nicole Roccaro of Artfully Long Island entertained the children with various crafts, and there was a community mural for kids to paint that was bursting with color and personality by the end of the day.

The bands persevered despite performing in direct sun, providing an eclectic roster of entertainment to distract from the heat.

Overall, it was an energetic day that celebrated community, which is the primary intention of the event. Greenport Skate Park, Inc. continues to raise awareness and build momentum toward renovating this beloved park. The event raised $480 through the raffle, $2,845 through the auction, and $36,000 in sponsorships.

The merchant partnership runs through October 31. Coupon books can be purchased at greenportskatepark.org/merchant-parnership.