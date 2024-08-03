Blotter: Trump flag stolen

An 87-year-old Cutchogue resident called Southold police July 23, complaining of a persistent, high-pitched buzzing noise inside his residence and asked a responding officer to have county police “check his residence for electronic devices,” according to police. He said he suspects “there is some criminality involved” and that he’s being evaluated to determine if the noise is part of a medical condition. He told the officer he has to turn off all power in the residence at night to help limit the sound. The officer could not hear the noise and advised the resident to rule out any other possibilities on its source and contact police again if no medical condition is discovered.

• On July 23, a Mattituck woman turned in a “Bethpage debit card” with the name Michael Breheny that she found in the Pike Street parking lot at 13285 Old Sound Ave. The card has been stored in a police property room.

• On July 24, a 73-year-old Greenport woman was the target of an apparent attempted phone scam. She received a call from an “Alan Paris” who claimed to work for Walmart and said someone used her personal information to buy $919 worth of goods. “Paris” put her in touch with what he claimed was a federal Drug Enforcement Agency official, who told her there is a warrant out for her arrest for money laundering and drug trafficking. The “DEA agent” then put the woman in touch with an alleged officer from the “Greenport Police Department,” which does not exist. The alleged “DEA agent” and police officer both demanded the resident’s social security number and financial information. She refused all inquiries and contacted Southold Town police.

• On July 24, police received a complaint from a Town Trustee about an apparently illegal rock revetment. A responding officer found that William Stanton, 79, of Mattituck had constructed the revetment without a permit and issued him a summons.

• On July 24, an East Hampton man reported to police that he had left his car’s key fob and other items on the roof of his car as he left the McDonald’s on Main Road in Mattituck. Police canvassed the area without finding the items.

• On July 24, a resident of Main Road in Mattituck called police to complain that a Trump sign was stolen from his front yard. Police were unable to locate any security cameras that could identify the culprit.

• On July 25, a Lindenhurst man was arrested for DWI after allegedly fleeing the scene of a car accident, according to police. A Jersey City man was driving a Mazda SUV eastbound on Route 25 when a dark blue Ford allegedly ran the stop sign at Ackerly Pond Lane and collided with him?, then fled down Main Bayview Road — , but not before the Mazda driver snapped a picture of the Ford driver. Police canvassing the area noticed a man matching the victim’s description walking down Cedar Drive. Shortly afterward, the Lindenhurst man, identified as Gary Leidahl, 48, was found hiding in the bushes, was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested.

• On July 26, a 21-year-old Southold woman reported that while riding her bike along Soundview Avenue in Peconic, she observed an elderly white man carrying what appeared to her to be a sickle. She feared the man was chasing her and contacted police, who canvassed the area but did not locate the individual she described.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.