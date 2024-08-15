Calendar of events: Aug. 15, 2024

Thursday-Friday and Monday-Tuesday, Aug. 15-16 and 19-20, 4 p.m.: Fishing with Tom Mangiamele at Steamboat Wharf at the New Suffolk Waterfront, First Street, New Suffolk. Kids and adults welcome; children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Bring fishing gear or borrow at event. Inclement weather cancels. Free. Register: [email protected]. Information: newsuffolkwaterfront.org. (Credit: courtesy photo)

All ages

Thursday-Friday and Monday-Tuesday, Aug. 15-16 and 19-20, 4 p.m.: Fishing with Tom Mangiamele at Steamboat Wharf at the New Suffolk Waterfront, First Street, New Suffolk. Kids and adults welcome; children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Bring fishing gear or borrow at event. Inclement weather cancels. Free. Register: [email protected]. Information: newsuffolkwaterfront.org.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 16-18: Magic Show for the Whole Family at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. With magicians Carl Mercurio, Jim Vines, Kristen Greek, Michael OJ, and Greg Milstein. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. Tickets: $25. nfct.com.

Saturday, Aug. 17, 3-6 p.m.: End of Summer Family Bash hosted by Mattituck Presbyterian Church at Peconic Bay Park, 9320 Peconic Bay Blvd., Laurel. Kids’ activities, cookout, ice cream and more. Tickets: $20 per family. Register: mattpres.com or 631-298-4145.

Sunday, Aug. 18, 1-6 p.m.: Bird Song Project: Music in the Native Gardens live music, poetry, drum circle and garden tours at Inlet Pond County Park, 64795 Route 48, Greenport. Hosted by North Fork Audubon Society. Free. No on-site parking; shuttle service from Greenport Skate Park on Moores Lane. Information: northforkaudubon.org.

Friday, Aug. 23, 5 p.m.: Alive on 25 summer street festival on Main Street in downtown Riverhead. Live music, vendors, kids’ activities, laser light show at 9 p.m. Sponsored by Riverhead Business Improvement District. Information: downtownriverhead.org.

The arts and crafts

Tuesdays, Aug. 20, 27, 1-3:30 p.m.: Drawing workshop for ages 13 and up with Linda Prentiss at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Guild members, $70; nonmembers, $85. Limited to eight participants. Supply list available at registration. Information: oldtownartsguild.org, 631-734-6382, [email protected].

Fairs and festivals

Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 and 18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Polish Town Fair and Festival in Riverhead’s Polish Town, Pulaski Street, Riverhead. Food vendors, live music, car show, folk performances and more. Information and schedule: polishtowncivicassociation.org.

Sunday, Aug. 25, 4:30 p.m.: NOFO Jewish Music Festival, 1254 Northville Turnpike, Riverhead. Kosher and barbecue food, live music and magic. Presented by Chabad of North Fork. Suggested donation: $5. Register: nofojewish.com.

Sunday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: 10th annual car show presented by Southold American Legion Post 803 at the Legion hall, 51655 Main Road, Southold. Live music by the New York Vendettas, vendors, food truck an raffles. Free admission; $20 fee to exhibit vehicle. Information: post803.com, 631-466-2527, [email protected].

Fundraisers

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 5:30 p.m.: Paddle What’s Left sunset and moonrise kayak paddle to benefit North Fork Environmental Council at Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road, Orient. Meet at Orient Beach State Park (Eagle’s Neck Paddling booth). Trip should take approximately 2.5 hours. Tickets: $45, includes kayak, paddle and life jacket; $25, with own equipment. $10 entrance fee at Orient Beach State Park. Reservations: [email protected]. Information: nfec1.org.

Thursday, Aug. 22, 5-7:30 p.m.: Summer Soirée to benefit New Suffolk Waterfront Fund at the waterfront, First Street, New Suffolk. Freshly shucked oysters, hors d’oeuvres, local wines, auction items. Tickets: In advance, $150; day-of, $175. Information: newsuffolkwaterfront.org.

Thursday, Aug. 22, 6-9 p.m.: Barn-Raising Supper to support the restoration of the historic Naugles Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: members, $195; nonmembers, $225, includes a one-year individual membership. Register: hallockville.org. Information: 631-298-5292, [email protected].

Lectures

Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m.: American Girl-themed author talk, tea party and silent auction for adults at Mattituck-Laurel Library. With Mary Mahoney, co-author of “Dolls of Our Lives: Why We Can’t Quit American Girl.” Doll photos for event display may be submitted to [email protected]. Register: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Meetings

Tuesday, Aug. 16, 6-7:30 p.m.: Summer get-together hosted by Cutchogue Civic Association at McCall Wines, 22600 Main Road, Cutchogue. Complimentary glass of wine for civic members. RSVP to [email protected].

Wednesday, Aug. 17, 9:00 a.m.: Greater Jamesport Civic Association meeting at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Information: greaterjamesportcivic.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 20, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Music

Thursday, Aug. 15, 7-8:30 p.m.: Long Island Sound Symphony concert at Riverhead Town Square. Part of Summer Stage Concerts series sponsored by Riverhead Chamber of Commerce. Information: riverheadchamber.com.

Fridays, Aug. 16, 23 and 30, 7:30 p.m.: The Greenport Band concert under the direction of Colin Van Tuyl in Mitchell Park, Greenport. Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Rain cancels.

Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m.: The East End Trio (Mike Munzer, Miranda Gatewood and Doug Morrow) performs at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Wine and cheese reception follows. Tickets: $20. jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 7:30-9 p.m.: The Hoo Doo Loungers at Silversmith’s Corner, 54545 Main Road, Southold. Part of the Summer Showcase Concert Series. Free. Information: [email protected]. Rain moves concert to the Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic.

Thursday, Aug. 22, 7-8:30 p.m.: Southbound concert at Riverhead Town Square. Part of Summer Stage Concerts series sponsored by Riverhead Townscape. Information: riverheadchamber.com.

Thursday, Aug. 22, 7-8:15 p.m.: Sound Symphony Chamber Musicians concert on the Cutchogue Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Presented by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council. Information: [email protected]. Rain date: Aug. 23.

Friday, Aug. 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m.: Route 48 band concert at Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane Complex, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Free. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Sunday, Aug. 25, 6 p.m.: Rustic Mid-Summer Concert: Tres almas del atardecer featuring Yezu Elizabeth Woo and Sami Merdinian, violin; and Hector Del Curto, bandoneon at McCall Vineyard, 22600 Main Road, Cutchogue. Part of Rites of Spring Music Festival. Complimentary glass of wine and vineyard walk included. Tickets: Members, $70; nonmembers, $90; under 25, free. Information: ritesmusic.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 7:30-9 p.m.: Dennis Raffelock at Silversmith’s Corner, 54545 Main Road, Southold. Part of the Summer Showcase Concert Series. Free. Information: [email protected]. Rain moves concert to the Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic.

The natural world

Tuesday, Aug. 20, 6-7:30 p.m.: Back to the Bays Brewery Lecture Series: Seahorses presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program habitat and seahorse specialist Kim Manzo at Greenport Harbor Brewery, 42155 Main Road, Peconic. Free. Register: backtothebays.org/calendar.

Theatre

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 16-18 and 24: Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre presents ‘The Foreigner’ at North Shore United Methodist Church, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Showtimes: Friday and Saturdays, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. Buffet dinner Aug. 17 at 5:45 p.m. Tickets: Adults, $20; students, $15; buffet dinner, $20. Information: 631-929-6075.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m.: Community reading of ‘Our Town’ by Thornton Wilder at Old Point Schoolhouse, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Roundtable discussion to follow. Presented by Oysterponds Historical Society and William Steeple Davis Trust artist-in-residence Joey Merlo. RSVP by Aug. 16. Information: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.com.

The written word

Sunday, Aug. 18, 3 p.m.: Helene Stapinski and Bonnie Seigler discuss their book ‘The American Way: A True Story of Nazi Escape, Superman and Marilyn Monroe’ at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Free. Light refreshments served. Books available for purchase. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Saturday, Aug. 24, 1 p.m.: Book and Bottle lecture: The Equestrian History of Long Island with Jerry and Rita Trapani at Suffolk County Historical Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: members, free; nonmembers, $8. Register: 631-727-2881, ext. 100.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sundays 2-4 p.m.: Historic walking tours at Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Members, $15; nonmembers, $20; children under 10, free. Reservations: 631-745-2752.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.: Tai chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free. No classes Aug. 31 or Sept. 21.

Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Thursdays, 3-8 p.m.; Fridays, 1-6 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Saturdays through October, 5-7 p.m.: Bug Light cruise and tour hosted by East End Seaport Museum, 103 Third St., Greenport. Arrive at 4:30 p.m. for check-in. Tickets: adults, $65; under 13, $25; discount for seniors and military. Information and tickets: eastendseaport.org/cruises.

Exhibitions

Through August: Nature In, Nature Out: A Journey of Line and Nature’s Shapes, watercolors by Debra Domingos, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m., through September: Long Island Projectile Points at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Exhibit of Native American arrowheads found on Long Island. Information: southoldindianmuseum.org.

Through Sept. 8: Plant Life, exhibition with site-specific window installation works and other artwork at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through September: Through Our Eyes, exhibition by The Peconic Painters at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through August: The Brewery Boys, curated by Franklin Perrell and Glen Hansen, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through October: The Parian Phenomenon, a collection of British statuary porcelain figures, at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Society’s Wickham House on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence, recording technology advancements and wartime home front efforts. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

