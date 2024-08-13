Daily Update: East Marion Fire Department turns 125

The celebration of the 125th anniversary of the East Marion Fire Department ended with a drone show. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, August 13.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

East Marion Fire Department turns 125

Photos: Billy’s Will-Power Volleyball Tournament 2024

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Dorothy P. Flint 4H Camp celebrates centennial in Baiting Hollow

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island ‘illuminated’: Heights residences glowing on a summer evening

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Wine Club: Bedell Cellars’ 2021 chardonnay

SOUTHFORKER

Dream Day: Bet on Bonac for a day full of fun in East Hampton Village

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.