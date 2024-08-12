Photos: Billy’s Will-Power Volleyball Tournament 2024

(Credit: Bill Landon)

The second Billy’s Will-Power Volleyball Tournament was held at Breakwater Beach in Mattituck Saturday where around 250 players bumped, set and spiked their way to raising $65,000 for Will Power Trust.

Scenes from the second Billy’s Will-Power Volleyball Tournament (Credit: Bill Landon)

Scenes from the second Billy’s Will-Power Volleyball Tournament (Credit: Bill Landon)

Raffle baskets lined up at Breakwater Beach in Mattituck.(Credit: Bill Landon)

Elderly Brothers and Company rocked Breakwater Beach Saturday. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Mattituck graduate Billy Hickox and friends, giving back Saturday. (Credit: Bill Landon)

They bumped, set and spiked their way to helping others, Saturday in Mattituck. (Credit: Bill Landon)

After overwhelming success and support of the first event held last summer, Billy Hickox and his family decided to hold the fundraiser again. This time, though, some of the Billy’s Will-Power Volleyball Tournament proceeds will go towards helping Mr. Hickox be more independent, with the remainder going towards the Will Power Trust.

The event included food trucks, live music, raffles, a chinese auction and a bake sale in addition to the volleyball tournament. The same core group of avid supporters from last year returned to assist with this year’s fundraiser.

“I want to give a special thank you to Mike and Kathy Ryan and Janine and Peter Warren. They are what keeps us going with these fundraisers. Obviously, they are Herculean effort, and they just are non-stop energy to get us the finish line,” said Deb Hickox. She also said the group plans to put on another volleyball tournament next year.

Ms. Hickox was overwhelmed by the continued outpouring of support. “People have reached out in so many ways. I can’t even tell you. It’s like he’s the community’s son.”