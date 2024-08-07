Daily Update: Final decision on Strong’s revised plans for yacht storage facility delayed

The Southold Planning Board decided to table the revised application for the Strong’s Marine Center expansion until the next public hearing scheduled for Sept. 9. (Chris Francescani photo)

Here are the headlines for August 7, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Final decision on Strong’s revised plans for yacht storage facility delayed

State grant money adds to Southold drone fleet

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Police rescue three from house fire sparked by ‘unattended cooking’

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Pass the Advil — Shelter Island’s Menantic Yacht Club sailors brave the breeze

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: A lovely cottage in Laurel

SOUTHFORKER

Your Next Beach Read: ‘Elizabeth of East Hampton’ Reimagines ‘Pride and Prejudice’

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

