Guest column: Richard Vandenburgh

(Times Review file photo)

Striving for good governance in Greenport

For more than 20 months, the effort to bring an ice rink back to Greenport has seen little meaningful progress. That needs to change.

Government and governance are two different things, but closely related. They both serve an important purpose. Government should exist to organize efforts, facilitate progress, enhance prosperity and promote peace. Governance is the manner in which we try to achieve those goals.

Those who occupy a seat in any part of our government should be expected to engage in a manner that effectively pursues those fundamental goals.

However, whoever occupies those seats must never forget they are positioned no higher than the seats we, as the public, sit in. The only difference is that those we expect to govern should be held to a higher standard of ethical behavior, responsible engagement and accountability.

I do not assert that governance is easy — but effort, transparency and engagement are basic components that must be brought to bear. So it is frustrating to see the government and governance of Greenport Village fail to consistently demonstrate those basics.

After recently appealing to the village administration to allow the Greenport BID to assume a more active role in the process of returning an ice rink to our village, one trustee responded with incredulity that the BID was in no position to make such a demand. And yet, when asked about details, that same trustee stated they were not involved in the initiative, had not seen the documents and were not aware of the specifics.

That disconnect is concerning. Is this how good governance should work? I submit it is far from effective or positive governance. Serious questions have been — and continue to be — raised about engagement on matters that have significant financial impact on taxpayers, residents and businesses alike.

To be unaware of the facts, status and circumstances of grants and work that are instrumental to the economic health and vitality of our village is either an abdication of responsibility or a failure to fully engage in the role of trustee.

I understand the concerns about negative narratives surrounding our village. I agree we must continue to find ways to change that narrative. But while it is easy to criticize, it is far more difficult to create pathways that will tangibly improve it.

The BID has started that process and continues to seek engagement from its membership to do so. Focusing on how we address vacancies, support businesses and move forward should not be further frustrated by a government and governance structure that creates additional obstacles.

Specifically, the time for effective administration of the ice rink initiative by the village has passed. To assert that the Greenport BID should not be pushing for greater involvement after more than 20 months of inactivity, lack of engagement and limited visibility into progress is disingenuous.

The village is facing serious economic challenges, and a lack of strong governance on critical issues must change.

I also recognize it is no small task to manage a multitude of issues. However, good governance is demonstrated by allowing those who are equipped and willing to contribute to do so.

Good governance means communicating clearly across all channels, internal and external. It means embracing opportunities to empower people and the private sector to assist government. It means operating with transparency and a willingness to find ways to say yes rather than no.

I hope those who sit in these seats will recognize that the BID is trying to help change the narrative and achieve the shared goal of making Greenport stronger and more prosperous. Please support the BID’s efforts to do so.

Richard Vandenburgh is president of the Greenport Business Improvement District and co-owner of Greenport Harbor Brewing Company.