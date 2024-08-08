DWI arrest after fatal seven-car crash in Riverhead

(Credit:aaron_anderer/flickr)

A seven car pile up on County Road 105 Wednesday evening left one man dead and several others injured, according to Riverhead police. The accident occurred at approximately 6:18 p.m. on County Road 105, south of Riverside Drive in Riverhead. Police reported that a 2010 Acura, driven by Christian Aroldo Mendoza-Baquiax, 38, of Riverhead, “collided with multiple vehicles prior to overturning.” A passenger riding in the Acura, 33-year old Nelson Gudiel Reyes Muxin of Riverhead, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr. Mendoza-Baquiax was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was placed under arrest for Felony Driving While Intoxicated, according to police.

The Riverhead Town Volunteer Ambulance Corp, Flanders Volunteer Ambulance Corp, Riverhead Fire Department, Stony Brook Ambulance and Manorville Volunteer Ambulance, responded to the accident. Detectives from the Riverhead Police Department and the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit were also on the scene. County Road 105 remained closed until early Thursday morning.

The investigation remains open and anyone who witnessed the accident or has information about the crash is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.