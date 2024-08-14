Gov. Hochul announces $1.2 million investment to rebuild Greenport ice skating rink

Governor Kathy Hochul presents Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi a check for Greenport Ice Rink. (Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul courtesy photo)

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a $1.2 million investment in the Village of Greenport to support the construction of a new outdoor ice rink at Mitchell Park. Gov. Hochul presented a check to village Mayor Kevin Stuessi during her visit to the East End Wednesday, .

The ice rink at Mitchell Park has not been open for at least two winter seasons. The new rink will replace the original temporary structure and serve as a “vibrant hub for local residents and visitors alike,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.

“Greenport’s Mitchell Park is not only a cherished recreational space but also an economic driver for the village,” Gov. Hochul said in the statement. “By investing in this new ice rink, we are ensuring that the park continues to thrive as a gathering place for families and a source of wintertime enjoyment for years to come.”

The $1.2 million in state funding will contribute to the estimated $1.7 million total cost for the engineering and construction of the new ice rink. Once completed, the village and Governor’s office hope it will play a significant role in boosting winter tourism and supporting local youth sports programs.

“As one of the first on Long Island to sign up for the Governor’s Pro-Housing initiative, we are thrilled with this wonderful gift to our village to help build community and business year-round,” Mr. Stuessi said. “We look forward to opening the ice rink in time for celebrating the 25th anniversary of Mitchell Park and America’s 250th Birthday.”

In addition to the ice rink, the Village of Greenport is undertaking several other infrastructure improvements at Mitchell Park and the nearby marina, including rebuilding the bulkhead, enhancing stormwater management systems, and adding ADA accessibility to the park’s historic walking paths.

This story is developing and will be updated.