A first-of-its-kind on the North Fork — the NOFO Jewish Music Fest — is coming to Riverhead this weekend.

The inaugural NOFO Jewish Music Fest — a vibrant celebration of Jewish culture, community, and pride — will take place Sunday, Aug. 25, at 4:30 p.m. at Henpecked Husband Farms on Northville Turnpike.

The festival will showcase the talent and musical styles of Jewish musicians Sandy Shmuely and Yoel Sharabi. There will also be a Mind Bender magic show performed by magician and mentalist Robin Channing.

While enjoying the entertainment, attendees can munch on some kosher deli and barbecue favorites, including hot dogs, hamburgers, roasted chicken, pastrami sandwiches and more.

Rabbi Shaya Hurwitz, director of the Chabad of North Fork in Mattituck, said he believes the NOFO Jewish Music Fest will be a “defining moment” in the community. With the rise of antisemitism he’s seen in recent years, he said he hopes the event will foster unity on the North Fork and inspire a deeper connection to Jewish identity.

“One light pushes away a lot of darkness,” Mr. Hurwitz said. “Going way back in the day, with antisemitism, it was let’s hide, let’s run — I’m saying, let’s stand up and be proud of who we are.”

The seeds for the idea of Chabad of North Fork were planted in 2015, Mr. Hurwitz said, but the center only opened in Mattituck in the summer of 2020. The group offers a variety of programs, such as weekly Torah classes, Shabbat services, adult education and youth activities.

To register for the NOFO Jewish Music Fest, visit nofojewish.com. The suggested donation is $5.