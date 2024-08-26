Photos: 2024 Cutchogue Fire Department Chicken Barbecue

(Credit: Bill Landon)

A North Fork summer tradition — the Cutchogue Fire Department 67th annual Chicken Barbecue — was held over the weekend. The event sold out again and ticket holders dined on a half chicken, potato salad, corn, veggies and ice cream with fresh peaches on top — all for just $35. The fundraiser is run by members of the fire department and its ladies auxiliary ansd more than 3,000 chickens were barbecued.

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

(Credit: Bill Landon)

Check out our recent feature story in northforker magazine for more on this tasty tradition.