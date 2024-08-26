Photos: 2024 Cutchogue Fire Department Chicken Barbecue
A North Fork summer tradition — the Cutchogue Fire Department 67th annual Chicken Barbecue — was held over the weekend. The event sold out again and ticket holders dined on a half chicken, potato salad, corn, veggies and ice cream with fresh peaches on top — all for just $35. The fundraiser is run by members of the fire department and its ladies auxiliary ansd more than 3,000 chickens were barbecued.
Check out our recent feature story in northforker magazine for more on this tasty tradition.