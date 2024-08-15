Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 15, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated June 7, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Estate of Beverly Schmidt to Ford Kimmel, 439 Tuthills Lane (600-46-2-1) (R) $615,000 

CALVERTON (11933)

• Estate of Barton Burlison to Monica Ortiz, 4584 Middle Country Road (600-97-1-79.002) (R) $700,000

• James Wiegand to Mario Chaj & Arecia Elias, 200 Forge Road (600-118-5-1.001) (R) $480,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Brigid Riley Trust to Seamus LLC, 3700 Vanston Road (1000-111-5-13) (V) $750,000 

• Housing Initiatives LLC to Tupelo Beach CR48 LLC, 15690 County Road 48 (1000-101-2-7) (V) $749,000

• Estate of Irma Strimban to Nachiket Dabhi, 1575 Eugenes Road (1000-97-2-20) (R) $675,000

• Mary Jefferson Trust to James & Amanda Neville, 15705 County Road 48 (1000-101-1-11) (R) $600,000

• Estate of Irma Strimban to Don Jayamaha, 1925 Eugenes Road (1000-97-2-21) (V) $200,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Charles Starace to Jaclyn Costantino & Andrew Charron, 155 Manor Road (1000-38-4-5.001) (R) $800,000 

GREENPORT (11944)

• 218 Main LLC to Main Street Yum LLC, 218 Main Street (1001-4-10-12) (C) $1,220,000 

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Red’s Adventures LLC to James & Lisa Gorman, 41 Holly Tree Lane (600-69-3-63.001) (R) $1,300,000 

• Robyn Levine to Boris & Barbara Klerer, 9 Bay Run (600-9-1-9.009) (R) $955,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Stephen & Lindsay Trant to Ignacio Varela & Claire Holmes, 1420 Gabriella Court (1000-108-4-7.029) (R) $1,100,000 

• Dalton Studios LLC to Jose Huertas, 1150 Factory Avenue (1000-142-1-10.002) (R) $740,000

• Christopher & James Kostaras & Konstantinos Kostaras to MB Home Realty LLC, 150 Captain Kidd Drive (1000-106-3-26) (R) $560,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Scott DeSimone to Town of Southold, 41245 Route 25 (1000-86-1-3.001) (R) $1,400,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• 311 Sandpiper Drive LLC to Kathryn’s Breeze LLC, 311 Sandpiper Drive (600-4-4-6) (R) $2,290,000 

• Red’s Adventures LLC to Susan Pelino, 55 Holly Tree Lane (600-69-3-63.002) (R) $1,525,000

• Yvette Aguiar & Paul Carr to Thomas & Linda Dobranski, 477 Hartmanns Farm Road (600-18-3-6) (R) $840,000

• Janet & Scott O’Hare to Liam Malanaphy & April Agostino, 852 Pondview Road (600-107-2-52.006) (R) $740,000

• Kathleen & Vito Ugenti to Dilcia Chirino, 245 Fishel Avenue (600-127-3-23) (R) $500,000

• Joan Lohe to Paul Rudnicki & Marianne Maietta, 405 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-2-29) (R) $499,999

• Catherine Urevich to John Stotzky & Melissa Willmott, 962 Ostrander Avenue (600-107-4-15) (R) $360,000

SHELTER ISLAND heights (11965)

• Judith Moskal & Edwin Miller to Matthew & Judith Moskal, 9 Hilo Drive (700-14-2-34) (R) $500,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Amy Condit to Ryan & Jennifer Gilligan, 210 Northfield Lane (1000-79-3-2) (R) $1,735,000

• Jonathan & Kim Minsky to Paul & Donna Basile, 2230 Paradise Shores Road (1000-80-1-12) (R) $1,225,000

• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Cheryl & Robert Vittiglio, 470 Oriole Drive (1000-55-6-15.010) (R) $999,000

• Sharon Gorman to Jonathan Sanders & Marcella Accardi-Sanders, 2350 Paradise Shores Road (1000-80-1-10.001) (R) $675,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Osborne Acres LLC to James & Meghan Baker, 115 South Road (600-30-3-10) (R) $875,000

• Giuseppe T Rosini (Referee) & Scott & Marie McMillan (Defendants) to Andrew Walsh, 26 North Side Road (600-24-2-21.002) (R) $643,501

• Estate of Charles Saperstein to Joseph & Jennifer Crima, 127 North Side Road (600-24-3-8.001) (R) $640,000

• Anthony Schembri to Erika Vazquez & Shirley Fernandez, 96 Long View Drive (600-26-1-9) (R) $600,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

