Blotter: Kerfuffle erupts at Saylor Beach House

In addition to at least six calls about illegal fireworks, and the impacts of the weekend storm, the following were among the incidents to which Southold police responded between June 29 and July 6.

A Mattituck woman notified police June 29 that two youths walking in the roadway in the vicinity of Factory Avenue had thrown food at her vehicle that splattered on her windshield after she “beeped” at them. The youths then fled on foot. Although the vehicle sustained no damage, police pursued and located the youths, who said they thought they were being followed and saw the driver as a threat. They apologized but did not admit to throwing anything and the driver declined to pursue charges. Officers spoke to the father of one youth, who said he would speak with his child and reach out to the other’s parents.

A woman contacted police June 29 after finding a “skeletal hand and tibia” on Fishers Island. Responding police observed and photographed the remains, which were believed to have been the bones of a bear and were later confirmed as not human by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office.

An officer on patrol shortly before 2 a.m. June 30 pulled over a car on Middle Road in Mattituck after clocking it at 76 mph in a 55 mph zone and observing the driver fail to signal when merging. The driver, identified as Patrick Doherty of Bay Shore, 37, was found at the scene to be intoxicated and was arrested for alleged DWI. Before being taken to headquarters for processing, Mr. Doherty was transported to ELIH in Greenport due to a laceration on his head sustained during a fight that had occurred elsewhere. After treatment he was held overnight for arraignment.

Southold detectives were notified June 30 that an Orient woman had sent in a check for over $9,100 in payment of property taxes, but that the check, which she placed in a mailbox outside a Chase Bank branch in Brooklyn, never reached the Southold Town Tax Receiver. Chase Bank confirmed that the woman’s check had been cashed fraudulently by an unknown individual.

A Mattituck man came to police headquarters July 1 to report finding small unsealed envelope, which police described as containing “a large sum” of cash, on the ground near his mailbox between 8 and 10 p.m. the previous nigh. He told officers that he when opened the envelope to check what was inside, a $100 bill and the envelope itself had blown away. He stated that he held on to the remaining cash to see if the owner would turn up, then brought it to police. Officers counted and secured the cash in the property box at headquarters.

Police were called when two Greenport neighbors, one of them new to the area, got into a dispute July 1 about the newcomer’s renovation efforts relative to the property line between them. The more established neighbor claimed the new landscaping interferes with a right of way affecting several nearby houses. A verbal altercation erupted and the new neighbor accused the other of throwing rocks at him, although he had no visible injuries or pain, and refused medical assistance. The other neighbor said the complainant threw rocks back at him. He and his wife confirmed that a land surveyor was coming to weigh in on whether the new neighbor was breaching the property line.

While returning to headquarters July 2, an officer spotted a subject known to him with a red and white dirt bike on Main Road in Southold. The subject had been involved in a prior domestic dispute and fled on a similar vehicle. The man, Stephen Barszczewski of Greenport, 31, said he had been riding on his employer’s Cutchogue property and was walking the bike with the ignition on from the railroad tracks on Laurel Avenue. He said he stopped walking the bike as the officer arrived because his shirt got caught in a back tire. Mr. Barszczewski appeared intoxicated, according to police, and when asked, said he’d had a beer. Before placing him in the patrol car, the officer removed property from Mr. Barszczewski’s pockets to be secured. Among the contents was a folded piece of foil containing a white powdery substance, which he admitted was cocaine. Mr. Barszczewski was charged with alleged possession of cocaine but due to the circumstances, not with driving while intoxicated. He was processed and released on a field appearance ticket.

Police responded to San Simeon by the Sound July 2 after a man upset about the condition of his mother, a resident there, created a disturbance because he had no legal standing with regard to decisions about her care. He was asked to leave but did not. The medical director told officers the man has caused multiple disturbances at San Simeon over time. After he observed a bruise below his mother’s eye, staff advised him it was the result of a surgery, but he still refused to leave and requested a supervisor. When he finally complied, he was advised by officers not to return until he had obtained legal authority to make medical decisions for his mother.

A Mattituck man called police July 2 after a neighbor told him that a vehicle had parked in his driveway and an elderly woman emerged, walked around his residence and looked into his garbage cans out by the road. She was gone by the time police arrived. Using the reported plate number, police contacted the woman, who said she owns the empty lot next door but denied walking on the complainant’s property. She said the neighbor had been dumping “stuff” on her lot in the past and has his garbage cans were near the property line so she was just checking on the situation. The woman aid she will put up “No Trespassing” signs informing neighbors “she wants nobody on the property.”

An anonymous call about a brush fire brought police to Kenney’s Beach July 4, where they found several small fires actively burning, which were safely doused by the Southold Fire Department. An area man was interviewed and reported that numerous unknown different parties had been on the beach lighting fireworks at the same time and that as the wind picked up it spread the embers into the dunes, igniting the small fires.

While responding to a call July 4 about a boat run aground in Cutchogue Harbor with five aboard and no life jackets, police were signaled by a vessel off Cedar Beach stating that they were having engine problems and had dropped anchor. By the time officers were free to return and assist, that vessel was gone.

On July 5, an officer on patrol in Greenport saw a red Ford pickup headed north on Main Street strike a white Acura that was parked. The driver of the truck attempted to flee but stopped when he noticed the patrol car. Identified by license as Pablo Martinez Juarez of Greenport, 40, the driver had glassy, bloodshot eyes and the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, according to police. After performing poorly on standard field sobriety tests, Mr. Martinez Juarez was arrested and taken to police headquarters for processing.

A manager at Saylor Beach House on Main Street in Greenport called police July 5 to report an apparently intoxicated Glen Head man creating a disturbance there, knocking over chairs, handing out cash to random patrons and yelling at staff when asked to leave. Responding officers interviewed both parties. The manager told officers that when staff removed the man from the premises he commented about “shooting the place up.” The guest was detained and searched for safety. He appeared intoxicated, but was apologetic, police said. The manager declined to press charges but was advised about the trespass procedure.

Tensions between the owner of a Greenport business and the husband of one of his employees continued when the owner requested police response for a third time on July 5 at about 10:30 p.m., saying the man was constantly harassing him and his employees and had made a statement threatening him with physical harm. The individual, 43-year-old Keith Sweat of Greenport, was located, placed under a civilian’s arrest and transported to headquarters for processing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.