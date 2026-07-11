Love Lane draws crowds for Mattituck’s 48th Old Fashioned Street Fair

The six contestants of the Little Miss and Mister Mattituck at the Love Ln Fair. To the right is 2026 Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Queen Kate Meringer. (Credit: Nick Mongiovi)

Love Lane lived up to its name Saturday.

The heart of Mattituck’s business district was packed with families enjoying live music, local vendors and the crowning of this year’s Little Miss and Little Mister Mattituck at the Old Fashioned Street Fair.

The Mudflats string group performed as visitors browsed arts-and-crafts booths and food trucks under sunny skies during the 48th annual event, organized by the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce.

Recently crowned Strawberry Queen Kate Meringer was on hand for the highlight of the day: the children’s contest. She introduced each Little Miss and Little Mister contestant before conducting brief interviews with the children on stage.

Youngsters Claire Fedun and Emily Gallagher will have to share the tiara after both girls were selected as Little Miss Mattituck, while Rory Rizzo was named Little Mister Mattituck.

For Rory, the title may be his first, but he already has his eyes on a much bigger goal.

“He was very excited to tell everybody about how much he loves soccer,” his mother, Susie Rizzo, said. “He wants to be a professional soccer player and play in the World Cup one day.”

Photos by Nick Mongiovi