Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 8, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated May 31, 2024.

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Sean & Leslie Olsen to Ryan & Sarah Perry, 35915 Main Road (1000-97-1-20) (R) $777,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Lowri Foyle to 255 Oriental LLC, 255 Oriental Avenue (1000-9-4-18) (R) $750,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Morgan Croke Trust to Jedi Group LLC, 820 Wiggins Street (1000-48-1-31) (V) $275,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• K & J Farm Adventure LLC to Shafer Zysman & Rae Zysman, 70 Tuthills Lane (600-68-1-5) (R) $700,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Dalton Studios LLC to Patricia Sweeney, 660 Reeves Avenue (600-63-2-6) (R) $670,000

• Estate of Giuseppe Moretti to William Aju, 1198 Middle Road (600-81-1-27.003) (R) $625,000

• Dawn Gilliam to Rebecca Miller, 200 Arrowhead Avenue (600-82-5-9) (R) $420,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Joseph Marra to SaltFarm East 121 LLC, 121 South Midway Road (700-23-2-11.006) (R) $1,540,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Warren Kosel & Karen Trzcinski to Kenneth Ehrler, 220 Glenn Road (1000-78-2-20) (R) $882,000

• Kate Shepherd & Miles McManus to 705 Nokomis LLC, 705 Nokomis Road (1000-78-3-25) (V) $550,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)