Calendar of events: Sept. 19, 2024

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22: 34th annual East End Seaport Museum Maritime Festival in Greenport. Maritime heritage, Merry Merfolk parade, boat races, vendors, classic boats, live music, family friendly. Information: eastendseaport.org (Credit: Jeremy Garretson file photo)

The arts and crafts

Monday, Sept. 23 6-8:30: Sunflower Season 2 Paint Night with Lee Harned at the Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Rd, Cutchogue. Materials and light refreshments included. $40, nonmembers 15 and older; $35, members. Register: oldtownartsguild.org.

Friday through Sunday, Sept. 27-29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: 3rd annual North Fork Art and Artists exhibition and sale presented by Oysterponds Historical Society at the Old’ Point Schoolhouse, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Information: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: 2024 Country Fair at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Vendors, pony rides, farm animals, historic tours, activities for kids, food trucks and tractor pulls, blacksmithing and antique sawmill demonstrations. Tickets: $12-45. Information: hallockville.org.

Fundraisers

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Cedarettes fundraiser at Cedars Golf Course in Cutchogue. Shotgun start, tee times: 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon. $25. Proceeds donated to Family Service League of Riverhead. Sign up: in person at Cedars Golf Course or K Russo, [email protected].

Lectures

Monday, Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m.: Q&A Forum with Stony Brook physicians at Mattituck-Laurel Library

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Meet physicians from Advanced Primary and Specialty Care in Mattituck, including specialists in pulmonology, physiatry, family medicine and surgery. Register: elih.stonybrookmedicine.edu.



Meetings

Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.: North Fork Civics presents Southold Town Storm Water Mitigation, outlining past success and future plans, with town engineer Michael Collins at Peconic Community Center, 1170 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information: spcivic.org.

Saturday, Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m.: Meeting of Greater Jamesport Civic Association with guest speaker Riverhead Councilwoman Denise Merrifield at Jamesport Meeting House, corner of Main Road and Manor Lane. Coffee served 9 a.m.

Music

Friday, Sept. 20, 5 p.m.: Greenport Band concert at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Free. Bring chairs.

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2 p.m.: Jenn & Jeff: The Duo concert at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Live performance includes an eclectic mix of the best covers in pop music history. Free. Register: cutchoguelibrary.org

Mon., Sept. 23, 5:30 p.m.: Good Vibrations: Sound Journey with music therapist Kathy Pasca at Mattituck Laurel Library. Immersive listening experience with instruments including crystal singing bowls, ocean drum, Native American flute and tuning forks played, inviting therapeutic and restorative processes that calm mind, body and nervous system. Register: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m.: Live jazz/pop duo Meoneo performs at Peconic Landing auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Claudia Huismann (vocals) and Werner Krotz-Vogel (guitar) present original songs, jazz improvisations, pop and soul sounds. Free. Register: peconiclanding.org.

Saturday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m.: An Evening with Emily Donato performing live music with pianist Saffron Chung, featuring music by composer Peter Susser, On This Island Op. 11 by Benjamin Britten, works by G.F. Handel and others at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Free. Register: peconiclanding.org.

The natural world

Saturday, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.: Exploring and Navigating the Autumn Night Sky with professional artist, lecturer, telescope builder and amateur astronomer Randall DiGiuseppe at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn how to spot the North Star, the Andromeda Galaxy, the Milky Way Galaxy, and the stories behind autumn’s most popular constellations. After the presentation, observatory staff will provide guided tours of the night sky (weather permitting) through the many telescopes on site. Bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the presentation.Tickets: $5, adults; $3, under 16; free, members. Register: custerobservatory.org.

The written word

Saturday, Sept. 28, 1 p.m.: Book & Bottle Lecture: The Unsettling Legacy of Wayland Jefferson: Missing Evidence, Racism & Collective Amnesia with author Jacqueline Dinan at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Book sale and signing. Tickets: $8, nonmembers; free, members. Includes refreshments. Register: 631-727-2881, ext. 100.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sundays 2-4 p.m.: Historic walking tours at Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Members, $15; nonmembers, $20; children under 10, free. Reservations: 631-745-2752.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.: Tai chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free. No class Sept. 21.

Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Fridays, 3-8 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 21 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Saturdays through October, 5-7 p.m.: Bug Light cruise and tour hosted by East End Seaport Museum, 103 Third St., Greenport. Arrive at 4:30 p.m. for check-in. Tickets: adults, $65; under 13, $25; discount for seniors and military. Information and tickets: eastendseaport.org/cruises.

Exhibitions

Saturday, Sept. 21, through Friday, Oct. 11: Banned! Artists Respond to Book Banning, exhibit and sale at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org

Through September: Fine art photography by Anthony Lombardo at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m., through September: Long Island Projectile Points at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Exhibit of Native American arrowheads found on Long Island. Information: southoldindianmuseum.org.

Through September: Through Our Eyes, exhibition by The Peconic Painters at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through September: Side by Side, art by artists and students of Lee Harned at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Through October: The Parian Phenomenon, a collection of British statuary porcelain figures, at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Society’s Wickham House on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Through November: Picture Driven at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Artwork by Paula Kelly, Ernest Hutton and Doris Brautigan. Free. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence, recording technology advancements and wartime home front efforts. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

