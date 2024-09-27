Daily Update: After 15 years, Mattituck’s Love Lane sign is getting a little love
Here are the headlines for Friday, September 27.
SUFFOLK TIMES
After 15 years, Mattituck’s Love Lane sign is getting a little love
Amid global turmoil, Southold plants a peace pole
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Second annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming to Peconic Landing this weekend
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Friday Night Dialogue at Shelter Island Library: Septic grants and how to apply for them
NORTHFORKER
My Favorite Things: Martin Lynch
SOUTHFORKER
Where to get your feast for Rosh Hashanah
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
