Firefighters battle barn blaze in Cutchogue

(Credit: courtesy photo)

Firefighters from Cutchogue and several other local departments battled a large structure fire at a farm on Alvah’s Lane Friday afternoon. The fire was called in at 2:43 p.m. and ultimately destroyed a mobile home and an adjacent barn, according to Southold Town Police Chief Steven Grattan.

The fire was so intense that smoke and flames could be seen from Route 25 and even from some areas on the other side of Peconic Bay.

According to Chief Grattan, police received a call on a fire at a mobile home at 7490 Alvah’s Lane, between Country Road 48 and Oregon Road.

“No one was injured during the fire and no one was in the building when the fire burned,” according to the chief.

“It started with a trailer and spread an adjacent barn,” he said.

“The worker who lives in the trailer had heated his lunch just prior to that, but all heat sources were turned off,” the chief added. Arson investigators responded to the scene per protocol and although the exact cause of the blaze has yet to be determined, no criminal activity is suspected, according to a statement on the Cutchogue Fire Department’s website.

The fire occurred in an area with limited water supply with the nearest fire hydrant more than 2,500 feet away. Once water supply was established, firefighters used multiple hand lines along with a master stream to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby residence. The Mattituck Fire Department responded with a Rapid Intervention Team, engine, tanker and hose truck. Southold provided an “engine, tanker and manpower to assist at the scene,” according to the CFD website. Battling the blaze and subsequent cleanup lasted roughly three hours. No injuries were reported.

“The officers and members of Cutchogue Fire Department would like to extend our utmost gratitude to the Mattituck and Southold Fire Departments for their show of brotherhood as they helped us pack, hose and clean up to ensure that we were able to attend a memorial service for one of our members later that evening,” said a post on the department website.