Blotter: Five people ferried to safety after boat engine malfunction

On Oct. 15, a resident of West Mill Road in Mattituck reported the theft of her Harris/Walz political yard sign sometime during the previous four days. A resident of South Harbor Road, Southold, reported a similar theft the afternoon of Oct. 19.

On Oct. 14, a Southold police marine unit responded to a distress call and ferried five people to safety. A Mattituck man reported to police that his boat has experienced engine malfunctions and was adrift. Using police drones, officers confirmed that the vessel was in distress and dispatched a police boat, which took the stranded passengers to Duryea’s Orient Point. A towboat later brought the boat to shore.

On Oct. 15, a Mattituck man called police to document what appeared to be a white flashlight in his driveway. The resident showed a responding officer footage of the driveway. Police reviewed the footage and determined that the white light was a spider crawling on the camera lens.

On Oct. 17, the owner of a Front Street convenience store reported to police that three teenage boys had repeatedly stolen candy from his store, most recently that day. The owner agreed to send police video images of the trio.

On Oct. 18, Jose Lopez of Greenport, 45, was charged with allegedly driving while intoxicated after police received an anonymous tip that he was driving in Greenport and failing to maintain his lane. A officer responded and observed Mr. Lopez doing so on Fifth St, conducted a stop, found him to be intoxicated and arrested him.

Just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 18, police received a report of young people congregating at the end of Lighthouse Road in Southold. A responding officer arrived and observed about 100 people gathered on the road beside the Horton Point Lighthouse and Nautical Museum. Upon seeing the police officer, most of the individuals fled, according to police, though “a select few” remained and cleaned up the debris from the gathering.

On Oct. 18, an intoxicated man reported to police that someone had stolen $300 in cash from his bag at a gas station on Main Street in Greenport. Responding officers tried to interview the alleged victim, who was “not making sense and was unable to form clear sentences.” Police took the alleged victim to a street where he said his assailant lived, but was unable to locate the house. The 50-year-old man could not provide an address for himself.

On Oct. 19, Adriene Lakowitz, 63, of Greenport was arrested for alleged DWI. Police received a report of a vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign off Route 48. Police located the vehicle near Chapel Lane and County Road 48 in Greenport and initiated a stop. Ms. Lakowitz was determined to be intoxicated, according to police, and a small glassine envelope was found on the passenger side floor of her car’s front seat. According to police, the bag contained trace amounts of a white rock-like substance, which field tests determined to be fentanyl.

On Oct. 20, police received a report of an abandoned boat drifting in Long Island Sound, about a mile from Mattituck Inlet. The caller told police there were a knife and blood markings on the boat. Two police marine units responded and located the boat. They contacted the owner, a Rocky Point man who said he had anchored the boat in Wading River Creek the previous day, and that it had drifted off. There were no people aboard the boat, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.